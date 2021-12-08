By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Reaching further than they have before, Ye Olde Opera House (YOOH) presents a production that is in new territory.
“Fresh Brewed: Tales from the Coffee Bar” premieres for two nights only and offers limited seating on Dec. 10 and 11, at Jo’s Coffee House in Spring Grove. The show starts at 8:30 p.m., with a happy hour at 8 p.m. No advanced tickets are available and admittance is $10, cash or check only. Beer and wine will be served by Jo’s. There are about 30 seats available.
Fittingly, “Fresh Brewed” features eight scenes from a coffee shop. Some scenes are two strangers meeting for the first time, old friends talking about their relationships, a waitress and her regular customers, and a family who has just been to a funeral, one of three directors Sarah Schroeder explained. Directors Kay Cross and Mark Schroeder take the other thirds of responsibilities. The play is written by Henry Meyerson.
The show is rated R and ages 18 and over are welcome to attend. The production is a new track for YOOH, widely known for its delightful summer musicals and fun fall and spring productions.
Schroeder said YOOH was looking for shows that have shorter scenes for the winter season because it’s a busy time of the year, and people don’t have time to commit to a full show. The show runs a little over an hour, with breaks for drinks.
At first, it was comical to think of producing a show such as “Fresh Brewed,” Schroeder said.
“When we came across this show, we kept laughing and saying that we could never do this at YOOH, it is just too offensive,” she said.
After reading other scripts, someone suggested that it would be fun to do it at Jo’s. Since there’s already a small stage, it’s already a coffee shop and already having Jayme and Patrick Longmire (Jo’s Coffee House) on board with the production, the stage was set.
Actors and directors approached the YOOH board and talked at length about opening the door to content like “Fresh Brewed,” Schroeder said.
“We decided it was within our mission to push the boundaries of what YOOH does, and voted to go ahead with it,” she explained. “We will still mostly stick to what we have always done, but we want to push our performers and our audiences to experience something different.”
The series of plays will be called “YOOH After Dark,” and focus on shows that are outside the boundaries of YOOH’s usual material. It might mean shows about more controversial topics, more abstract shows or really anything that isn’t traditional community theatre fare, Schroeder added.
Therefore, “Fresh Brewed” should be understood as a comedy. There is a fair amount of swearing, adult content and jokes that are just plain gross causing audience members to groan, hopefully while they’re laughing, Schroeder said.
“It is not for everyone, but if you love a good laugh, this show is really funny,” she said. “You may not want to sit next to your parents for this one, depending on your parents.”
The show is not appropriate for kids, and though they may hear this kind of talk on TV, YOOH does not want kids attending this particular show.
YOOH plans to host theatrical classic “Harvey,” in March. This show appeals to a wide audience, Schroeder said. Performance dates will be announced later.
Cast list
Harvey Goetting, Tyler Engen, Kaley Cross, Rachel Storlie, Sara Kroshus, Kay Capps Cross, Greta Goetting, David Storlie, Mark Schroeder and Sarah Schroeder.
