As 2022 comes to a close and the world ushers in a new year, we reflect on the past and its exciting moments locally. 2022 was a year filled with adventure and new beginnings for the Houston County community.
Join the Caledonia Argus as it counts down the top 10 news stories of 2022. You can read all of the full stories at hometownargus.com.
Coming in at number 10, Caledonia welcomed a new CBD shop in June. The CBD Shop currently sits at 111 E. Main Street in Caledonia and is owned and operated by Jason Redman. Redman is originally from Boulder, Colorado.
However, he discovered Caledonia while visiting his sister and her family. He liked the area and has remained in Caledonia since. The community response to The CBD Shop has been positive and business has been booming since the shop opened.
Speaking of new businesses, coming in at number 9 is the opening of Studio M at 219 South Kingston Street in Caledonia. Owned and operated by lifelong Caledonia local Kristina Hauser, Studio M is a relaxing space that offers weekly yoga classes, taught by a certified instructor.
In addition to the studio, Hauser also uses the back of the space to meet with clients and practice Reiki. According to Hauser, Reiki is a noninvasive Japanese healing modality, said to relieve stress and provide deep relaxation.
At number 8 is the final completion of the highly anticipated Wagon Wheel Trail Bridge in La Crescent. In a historic feat, the Wagon Wheel Bridge connects La Crescent and La Crosse together, therefore creating a safe place for bike and pedestrian travel between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The idea for this trail bridge began almost 20 years ago in 2003 and its completion was widely celebrated, not only in La Crescent, but throughout Houston County. Many Minnesota state and city officials were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Wagon Wheel Bridge, including La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger, Minnesota Senator Jeremy Miller, as well as many others.
New businesses continue to grow in Houston County and, with that, the opening of The Historic Caledonia Inn comes in at number 7 of this countdown. The Historic Caledonia Inn sits prominently at 135 E. Main Street in downtown Caledonia.
According to Betsy Pieper, the owner of the inn, the space took years to renovate and was quite the challenge. All of the late nights and hard work paid off, however, as the inn has quickly become a popular destination for many Caledonia visitors.
Coming in at number 6 is Midwest Machinery making its way to Caledonia. Formerly SEMA Equipment, the building at 201 MN-44 #76 in Caledonia was taken over by Midwest Machinery towards the beginning of 2022.
Despite the new management, however, the space continues to have a familiar feel and is the place to go for all your farming implement needs.
At number 5 is the continuous decision made recently by the Spring Grove City Council to discontinue its municipal liquor store. The Corner Bar & Liquor Store has been a staple in the Spring Grove community for many years.
However, according to the Spring Grove City Council, the space has operated at a deficit for the last few years and is therefore lacking in profitability. It was with this knowledge in mind that the City Council voted to officially close the liquor store, effective July 1, 2023.
Coming in at number 4 is the opening of the new highway headquarters in Caledonia. Long awaited, the new highway headquarters has been in the works for almost 30 years and features storage and office spaces, as well as many heated garages and spacious wash bays for vehicles.
Check out the new space at 124 E Washington Street in Caledonia.
Coming in at number 3 is the official close of Spring Grove police department. On the heels of Paul Folz’s retirement, Spring Grove’s now former police chief, city leaders scoured the earth in search of a replacement for the vacant position. Unfortunately, however, after months of looking, no replacement was found.
In response, the Houston County Board of Commissioners voted in July of 2022 to close Spring Grove’s police department and instead have the Sheriff's Office be responsible for providing a police presence in Spring Grove.
At number 2 is the hiring of Jake Dickson as the new City Administrator for Caledonia. A Minnesota native, Dickson grew up in La Crescent and went to college in Arkansas, where he studied political science. Prior to arriving in Caledonia, Dickson served as the Assistant Administrator for the City of Lake Elmo, Minnesota.
Service to the community is also a family affair, as Dickson’s brother, Jesse, is also a City Administrator in Cologne, Minnesota.
Finally, the number 1 stop on the countdown goes to the F0 tornado that touched down just north of Houston in late July. Crossing State Highway 76, the tornado ravished Houston with high winds, causing power lines to fall, as well as much property damage.
Fallen trees also blocked roadways and the dugouts at the Houston High School softball field were destroyed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.