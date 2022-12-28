As 2022 comes to a close and the world ushers in a new year, we reflect on the past and its exciting moments locally. 2022 was a year filled with adventure and new beginnings for the Houston County community.

Join the Caledonia Argus as it counts down the top 10 news stories of 2022. You can read all of the full stories at hometownargus.com.

Caledonia CBD Shop
Jason Redman stands in front of his store, “The CBD Shop.” Redman sells CBD products such as salves, tinctures, gummies and more.
The Studio M storefront sits prominently on Kingston Street in Caledonia.
La Crescent locals enjoy biking on the new Wagon Wheel trail bridge.
The Historic Caledonia Inn is decorated with flags and holly for its Veterans Day open house.
SEMA switches gears to Midwest Machinery Co.
Caledonia’s local John Deere dealer is under new ownership with Midwest Machinery Co., of Glenwood, Minnesota. SEMA Equipment’s six locations are now part of a larger network for equipment, parts and sales. Customers can still expect the familiar staff and service from the people pictured above. 
Spring Grove - The Corner Bar

The Corner Bar Liquor Store sits at 100 E. Main St. in Spring Grove.
Houston County Highway Headquarters Ribbon Cutting

County Commissioner Teresa Walter cuts the celebratory red ribbon outside Caledonia's new highway headquarters.
Jake Dickson

Dickson
Tornado-Valley High
The top half of a highline pole hangs over the roadway at the entrance to Valley High Golf Course on Saturday, July 23. Storms ravaged Houston County at about 3 p.m., bringing wind speeds that topped entire trees and caused property damage in Houston, Caledonia and the surrounding countryside. No injuries or deaths were reported with the storm. 

