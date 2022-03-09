By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Have you seen a six-and-a-half foot tall, white rabbit named Harvey around? You’d be more likely to see this particular rabbit at Ye Olde Opera House’s production of “Harvey,” in Spring Grove.
The production runs March 10, 11, and 12, with show dates nightly at 7:30 p.m. and March 13, at 4:30 p.m. only. Tickets are $15, and beverages will be available via a free-will donation. Get tickets by calling 507-498-5859, online at yeoldeoperahouse.org/tickets or scan the QR code on the poster around the area.
“Harvey,” by Mary Chase, features Veta Louise Simmons (played by Kay Cross) trying to marry off her daughter, Myrtle Mae Simmons (played by Jen Solberg). However, to invite any would-be suitors over means having to deal with her brother’s (Elwood Dowd, played by Tyler Engen) eccentric behavior and introducing his imaginary friend, Harvey, a six-and-a-half foot tall, white rabbit, to dinner guests. Veta tries to get her brother committed, and that’s when everything goes wrong, director Sarah Schroeder summarized.
“Overall, what seems crazy to one person may not seem crazy at all to another,” she said.
The play is a comedy set in the 1940s, but this production is a true classic and timeless.
“A lot of classics come off as dated, they’re not funny, maybe offensive, but Harvey is timeless, truly timeless,” Schroeder said. “There’s almost nothing about it that would offend a modern viewer. There’s some beautiful themes in this play.”
The cast would have to agree, even though some of the dialogue would seem as “outdated as a cast iron deer” (an actual line you’ll hear in the show).
“It has a storytelling role and feel to it,” Mark Schroeder, who plays the role of Duane Wilson, said. “There are very beautiful narratives from the characters. It seems like a lot of exposition ... Sit back and listen to the story.”
Rachel Storlie, playing Ruth Kelly, said the audience sees the “trajectory of somebody who feels completely and utterly put out, by the fact that they’re living with something that is unexplainable.” Then the character does a 180 and “they’re willing to accept that, because they want to accept the person they love for who they are.”
“It’s a classic that still feels important. It’s lighthearted. It makes you feel good,” Schroeder added. “Everyone is an interesting character. Some are a little over the top, but it has a classic movie feel to it that people will enjoy and forget about the world for two hours. We want people to feel better about the world, and maybe Harvey and Elwood can do that.”
Over half of the cast is familiar with previous productions of “Harvey.” Kay Cross has participated in the production four times; Schroeder three times; Jen Solberg, Mark Schroeder, Steve Kemp and Bill Fried twice each.
Cross was the director of “Harvey” in Schroeder and Solberg’s high school production. As director now, Schroeder recalls that production as her first role in a high school play, where she played the cab driver.
“I love Elwood’s outlook on life. I wish I was more like Elwood. He has a wonderful outlook,” she said. “No matter what he’s doing, he’s always having a good time. I think people are lacking that right now. He finds everyone interesting, no matter how uninteresting they are.”
She refers to a famous line from the show, “I always have a wonderful time, wherever I am, whoever I’m with.” t
Another cast favorite line is “Harvey and I warm ourselves in all these golden moments. We’ve entered as strangers - soon we have friends. And they come over... and they sit with us... and they drink with us... and they talk to us. They tell about the big terrible things they’ve done and the big wonderful things they’ll do. Their hopes, and their regrets, and their loves, and their hates. All very large, because nobody ever brings anything small into a bar.”
“There’s something so simple and elegant about the way he puts it,” Storlie said. “That could be a Thursday night down the street.”
Bill Fried, who plays Dr. Chumley, said it’s fun revisiting the show because it’s different than the previous productions.
“You see things differently because of life experiences,” he said. Cast member Gretta Goetting added, “That’s the beauty of theatre.” Goetting plays Miss Johnson.
Mark Schroeder played Elwood in his previous production, but he takes the role of Duane Wilson this time around.
Enjoy the show with Ye Olde Opera House and perhaps you might see Harvey as well. The height of Harvey in the original production is six feet, half an inch tall, but since Engen is over six feet tall, the cast is making that detail their own with six and a half feet tall.
Cast & Crew
Kay Cross as Veta Louise Simmons
Jen Solberg as Myrtle Mae Simmons
Greta Goetting as Miss Johnson
Mary Deters as Ethel Chauvenet
Tyler Engen as Elwood P. Dowd
Mark Schroeder as Duane Wilson
Rachel Storlie as Ruth Kelly
David Storlie as Dr. Sanderson
Bill Fried as Dr. Chumley
Angela Denstad as Betty Chumley
Steve Kemp as Judge Gaffney
Sean Young as E.J. Lofgren
Directed by Sarah Schroeder
Produced by Scott Solberg
Stage Manager: Gretta Goetting
Costumes: Kay Cross
Set Construction: Scott Solberg, David Storlie, Jen Solberg, Harvey Goetting, Lee Hoekstra, Sarah Schroeder
Set Painting: Kaley Cross, Marcia Holland, Greta Goetting, Jen Solberg, Schroeder
Tech: Scott Solberg and Rick Sundet
