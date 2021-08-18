Workforce Development, Inc., an independent, non-profit agency serving the needs of job seekers and employers in Southeast Minnesota, recently collaborated with IBM to allow learners on IBM SkillsBuild to progress to in-demand roles by connecting their skills with current market needs. This supports IBM’s goal of helping to skill 500,000 people by the end of 2021 through the IBM SkillsBuild program.
This collaboration includes 30 global organizations including governments, community colleges, non- profits, and employment agencies, focused on helping underserved populations improve their skills and employability. Workforce Development, Inc. will leverage the online learning program IBM SkillsBuild with their members, mostly underserved populations such as veterans, women, minorities, refugees, and unemployed young adults. The program is designed to empower job seekers within 3-6 months with professional workplace readiness and technical skills, earn badges and credentials recognized by the market, in local languages, and with personal mentoring.
This alliance will support IBM’s goal to skill 500,000 people by the end of the year through the IBM SkillsBuild program. In addition, the collaboration will also collectively seek to:
• Provide 15,000 people with special program-based learning experiences, including personalized trainings, and the chance to apply for a job.
• Connect the workforce with real career opportunities, including a commitment to secure 7,000 jobs across different industries.
On an annual basis, Workforce Development, Inc. serves thousands of people through career planning and pre-vocational skill training. One area of focus of Workforce Development, Inc. is working with populations dealing with multiple barriers to achieving meaningful employment. Our mission is to develop and advance the workforce of Southeast Minnesota. Our vision is to develop and advance the workforce of Southeast Minnesota by acting as a champion for workers, a convening agent bringing partners together to solve workforce problems, a change agent to promote and facilitate innovation and creative solutions, and the agency accountable to the individuals, businesses and communities we serve, providing measurable change. We are a customer-focused, action-oriented team of professionals, dedicated to the principles of Respect, Integrity, Innovation, Education and Community.
Workforce Development, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Service Provider Program and a proud partner of the American Job Center network. Reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities can be provided, upon request, by calling 507.292.5152 (voice) or by using your preferred relay service.
