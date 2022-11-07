What is a fair trial? Can you trust a supposed jury of peers to do the right thing? And what happens when anger overtakes civil discourse?
These are questions raised by the script adapted from the 1957 film "12 Angry Men," which Spring Grove’s Ye Olde Opera House will present as “12 Angry Jurors” in a staged reading format this week. As the audience steps into the closed chamber to witness the jury’s deliberation, personalities clash and tempers flare in deciding the fate of a young man accused of murdering his father.
As the theatre company’s first-ever staged reading, another intriguing element emerges: the script itself.
“I was lucky enough to get these 12 people to commit to a limited rehearsal schedule with the promise that they wouldn’t have to memorize their lines,” said Director Sarah Schroeder. She went on to say, “This cast represents a combined total of over 500 years of theatrical experience, and I assure you that—even with scripts in hand—they will not disappoint.”
The script, in fact, gains greater prominence as the actors reference it throughout, leaving the viewer with a heightened realization of how much words matter.
Relating to the show’s subject matter, Director Sarah Schroeder states, “the content and characters in this show are raw, real, and still relevant 65 years after the release of the original film.”
In fact, the show seems to speak with renewed urgency, charging a modern audience to confront the same underlying social issues the original cast brought to light. With this arresting reading of “12 Angry Jurors,” character itself is put on trial.
Will the defendant be acquitted or be sent to his death? Come find out for yourself November 10, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at yeoldeoperahouse.org.
