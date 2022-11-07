12 angry jurors.jpg

Ye Olde Opera House's cast for "12 Angry Jurors" pose for a group photo.

What is a fair trial? Can you trust a supposed jury of peers to do the right thing? And what happens when anger overtakes civil discourse?

These are questions raised by the script adapted from the 1957 film "12 Angry Men," which Spring Grove’s Ye Olde Opera House will present as “12 Angry Jurors” in a staged reading format this week. As the audience steps into the closed chamber to witness the jury’s deliberation, personalities clash and tempers flare in deciding the fate of a young man accused of murdering his father.

