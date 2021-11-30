By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
With Winter Wonderland returning after a year’s absence, excitement is in the air, and that calls for someone who is equally excited about the event.
Amy Rommes was named this year’s parade marshal. Through her sister Karen Wermager, she told the Argus this is her most exciting time of year.
Her favorite part of the event is mingling with friends and family, enjoying beautiful Christmas lights, lovely nativity scenes, seeing fun and creative floats and giving Santa Claus the biggest hug.
Having lived in Caledonia for 44 years, she’s made an impact with its residents. Her outgoing personality, great sense of humor and making others happy and laughing is what resonates.
“Amy is well-known in this community and no matter where Amy goes, she is pretty much guaranteed to see someone she knows and greets them with her infectious smile and a big hug,” her sister said.
Though Amy is deaf and lives with Down Syndrome, she communicates through sign language. She teaches sign language to her co-workers, friends and family.
She is excited to add the honor of parade marshal to her past achievements, which include the WOW Award for exceptional performance at Woodland Industries in 2017, and the Vicki Wilkes Spirit of Independence Award in 2018.
Amy and her family thank the Caledonia Founders Day committee for honoring her as the 2021 Winter Wonderland parade marshal. The parade starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.
