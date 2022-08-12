This past week, the Houston City Council approved the Winston County Gravel Cup to ride in Houston County.

This bike ride is set for Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. and will start at the Houston Nature Center. The event is recurring from last year and was hosted last fall on Oct. 2, also at the Houston Nature Center. The Winston County Gravel Cup allows participants to choose between a 40-, 60- or 100-mile bike route. Bikers can race or just ride, whichever is preferred.

gravel cup

Gravel Cup riders gear up before hitting the trails in 2021.
Houston Nature center

The Houston Nature Center is excited to welcome new Gravel Cup riders to the area.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

