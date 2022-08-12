This past week, the Houston City Council approved the Winston County Gravel Cup to ride in Houston County.
This bike ride is set for Sept. 24 at 8 a.m. and will start at the Houston Nature Center. The event is recurring from last year and was hosted last fall on Oct. 2, also at the Houston Nature Center. The Winston County Gravel Cup allows participants to choose between a 40-, 60- or 100-mile bike route. Bikers can race or just ride, whichever is preferred.
The course will be “mainly gravel, with only a touch of pavement; you will travel through wooded lanes, challenging climbs, and open valleys to discover this area’s incredible views,” according to the Winston County Gravel Cup Facebook page.
Organizer Paul Reardon was present on Aug. 8 at Houston's city council meeting and answered a number of questions regarding the event.
Reardon anticipates the cup will host 150 to 200 people, and riders will most likely fill the local campground after. Houston police and fire stations will be notified when and where all bikers will be coming through the area, and helmets are required in order to participate.
According to Reardon, the cup is a popular event that attracts individuals from all over the country, as the organization has received registration tickets from Chicago, Kansas, and Oregon.
“We want to highlight this area and the great roads you have,” said Paul Reardon.
The cup will be an unsupported ride, meaning all participants are responsible for themselves. Riders are strongly encouraged to keep the course clean and leave no trace. All proceeds from the ride will go to the Nature Center and registration prior to the event is required.
Other news
The council unanimously approved to adopt a resolution appointing Emily Krage as an election judge for the upcoming election in November.
Police Chief Bret Hurley reported Houston Hoedown and National Night Out both ran smoothly and were considered successes.
Public Works Superintendent Randy Thesing talked county storm damage post-tornado. Hot topics of discussion included what to do regarding various tree stumps in the park, as well as the potential necessity of replacing the current cover for the ball-field were mentioned.
“Just think what would have happened if Hoedown had been a week earlier,” said Councilor Tony Schultz.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.