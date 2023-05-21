Kids can learn how to ride a horse this summer.
On June 3 the Windy Ridge Ranch, operated by Shelley Ellingson, will be offering its seventh annual Day Camp, available for kids ages 6 to 12. The day camp typically sees somewhere between 10 to 18 kids and is run with the help of many volunteers.
“We have a great group of volunteers. We couldn’t do it without them,” said Ellingson. “I’m extremely appreciative of all they do.”
Kids with disabilities are welcome to attend the program, which begins with fun, horse themed crafts and various games, including lassos and bean bags, as well as horse bingo and a relay race. After these morning activities, the kids are then introduced to two miniature horses named Star and Ariel. According to Ellingson, the camp starts with the miniatures as a way to ease the kids into horsemanship, getting them “acclimated and comfortable” around the animals.
“Horses can be intimidating because they’re big and they’re powerful,” said Ellingson. “We go really slow with it.”
With the miniatures, the kids learn how to safely approach a horse, the right tools to use when grooming and how to lead a horse. An obstacle course is set up in the arena to help kids with leading. Then, in the afternoon the group meets the ranch’s four regular sized horses: Storm, King, Noble and Foxy.
“It’s a good way to get them out on the ranch and get familiar with the horses,” said Ellingson. “It’s a one day thing that kind of kicks off the summer and then leads us into the Pony Club lessons.”
Also held at the ranch, the Pony Club program is split into three different levels (beginner, intermediate, advanced) and offers summer riding lessons for kids. The club includes curriculum based training, groundwork and of course riding. Once students test out of a level, they receive a ribbon signifying completion and are welcomed to move up. The program is popular in the area and services kids from all over southern Minnesota, including La Crescent, Caledonia, Winona and Houston. Some folks even travel from La Crosse.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ellingson. “We play different games using cones and rings, foam pool noodles and foam dice as part of that learning,” said Ellingson.
Ellingson grew up with horses and was exposed to therapeutic horseback riding by a friend who invited her to a fundraiser for equine therapy in La Crosse. After attending the event, Ellingson realized “we didn’t really have anything like it in Houston County.”
Excited at the possibility of bringing therapeutic horsemanship to Caledonia, Ellingson began working with friends in the industry to create a professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship Center. The center had certified instructors and serviced adults with disabilities, in addition to its popular kids program; “the program went very very well.”
Unfortunately when COVID hit, despite horseback riding being an outdoor activity, the program was halted. It was at this point that Ellingon decided to end its adult service program and just focus on the kids.
“I love horses and I know how fun they can be. I wanted to be able to share that with the community here in Caledonia,” said Ellingson. “It’s something that I enjoy teaching. It’s fun to see the kids learn a new skill, be outdoors and it’s a good way for them to be physically active.”
Windy Ridge Ranch was built in 2005 and received its first horse two years later. It is a partnership program with the La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership Group, a nonprofit organization “that umbrellas different nonprofits programs.”
“They’re very supportive,” said Ellingson. “You get your nonprofit status through them, you can write grants using their tax IDs. They help with recruiting and volunteerism. I’m very fortunate to be a part of the HCP.”
