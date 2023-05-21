Kids can learn how to ride a horse this summer.

On June 3 the Windy Ridge Ranch, operated by Shelley Ellingson, will be offering its seventh annual Day Camp, available for kids ages 6 to 12. The day camp typically sees somewhere between 10 to 18 kids and is run with the help of many volunteers.

Windy Ridge Ranch - riding

Volunteers help lead the horses as kids challenge themselves on the saddle.
Windy Ridge Ranch - crafts

Enjoy morning snacks and horse-themed crafts.
Windy Ridge Ranch - horse care

At the day camp, kids learn the ins and outs of proper horse care.
Windy Ridge Ranch - catch

To help with skills training, riders toss a ring back and forth.
Windy Ridge Ranch - bonding

On the ranch participate bond with horses.
Windy Ridge Ranch - horse feeding

Get up close and personal with these beautiful horses at Windy Ridge Ranch.
Windy Ridge Ranch - ring toss

Kids keep their balance as they toss rings onto cones, all while riding.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments