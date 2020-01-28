By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to The Caledonia Argus
Happy birthday wishes to Aaron Doely on Jan. 31; Muriel Wiemerslage and Emily Owusu on Feb. 1; Richard Amundson on Feb. 3; Arlen Doely, Lee Amundson and Melissa “Misty” Loomis on Feb. 4; and Jared Sanness on Feb. 5.
Wedding anniversary greetings are extended to Arlen and Janice (Horn) Doely, 65 years and Alan and Nancy (Sylling) Thomas 21 years on Jan. 30; Chad and Tara (Trehus) Espelien 3 years on Feb. 4.
Ladies from Wilmington Church provided the supper meal for Bloodmobile staff and workers on Jan. 23 at the Spring Grove Fest Building. They were Winnie and Jan Lee Buxengard, Mona Olson, and Aimee Johnson.
Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard and Arlyn Pohlman attended the girls’ basketball game at Houston last Thursday. They enjoyed visiting with Lorin Pohlman, who drove the bus transporting the Kenyon-Wanamingo team.
The 16th Annual Military Ball is scheduled for Saturday, April 25. The committee met last Saturday at the Spring Grove American Legion to begin planning the event.
In attendance were: Joe and Bonnie Tollefson, Randy Denstad, Arlyn Pohlman and Richard Zibrowski of the Caledonia Legion Post; John Geiwitz of the Houston Post, and Fordyce Brevig, Gary and Jan Lee Buxengard, and Ron and Darlene Dix of the Spring Grove Post.
Last Sunday, Pastor Barbara Bruneau, retired pastor from La Crescent, conducted the worship service at Wilmington Lutheran Church. Following the service, annual meetings were held.
Elected to Church Council for three-year terms were Josh Myhre, Donald Ingvalson and David Trehus to replace Naomi Myhre, Tamitha Peter and Keith Hausstad, whose terms expired.
Don Ingvalson and Keith Haugstad will each serve a second term on the Endowment Board. An open spot was not filled on the Board of Education. Donald Ingvalson was re-elected to serve on the Cemetery Association Board.
Following the meetings, January birthdays were celebrated with a fellowship potluck dinner. Evie Morey and Mona Olson were on the serving committee.
Wilmington Lutheran Church news:
Wed., Jan. 29 – Men’s Bible Study at the Redwood Café.
Sun., Feb. 2 – 9:30 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
Sharing your family and community news is what makes this column interesting and informative. Please let me know of your family news, events, births, birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, deaths, church news, local government, 4-H news, etc. Call me at home 498-3461, mail to 21465 Southview Rd., Spring Grove, Minn. 55974, or email gnjlbux@springgrove.coop.
