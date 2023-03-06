Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company board members and staff include, from left to right: seated, Kari Alstad, secretary of the board, office manager and agent; Justin Landsom, president; Steve Klug, vice president, Richard Amundson, treasurer; standing: Krista Klug - office assistant and agent, and board members Dale Neumann, Allen Krueger, Patty Schieber and Gary Buxengard. Absent was board member Greg Guillien.
The 146th annual meeting of Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company was held Feb. 24 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. 167 policy holders, staff and guests enjoyed an appreciation dinner at noon that was catered by Ivy Grove Café. Music was provided by Arland Folstad. Wilmington Mutual, which was incorporated in 1876, provides insurance coverage for fire, lightning and additional lines. The local agencies who sell insurance for the company include: Selness Insurance Agency, Otterness Insurance, Spring Grove; Graf Insurance, Houston; ESB Insurance, Eitzen, Caledonia and La Crescent; and Horihan Insurance, Rushford.
There is a relationship between township and statewide mutual. Minnesota law only allows a township mutual to provide coverage for certain perils, mainly fire, lightning, and various others called additional lines. The statewide mutual provides coverage for wind, hail, liability and inland marine. These two companies work together to provide for a complete package policy, whether a farm or a home owners policy.
As general agent, Kari Alstad helps to underwrite these policies and works between the agent and the statewide or “package” company. Wilmington Mutual does the billing and premium collecting on these policies, which allows policy holders to make payments to someone local. Last year a new logo was developed to promote coverage offered by the company. The logo consists of a house – in town or in the country, and it is sitting near a field. Staff, board members and spouses have shirts with the new logo, and there were new promotional items available to policy holders at the meeting.
Election
Gary Buxengard, Allen Krueger and Dale Neumann were re-elected to the board.
Manager’s report
Kari Alstad, the company office manager, reported that board members staff, and agents keep up to date by attending various opportunities of training and education. They also visited state lawmakers Senator Jeremy Miller and Representative Greg Davids regarding legislation on insurance concerns.
Alstad noted some important tips. Daylight Savings Time, which begins shortly, is a good time to update and replace smoke detectors. It is important to have an escape ladder for the upstairs of your home. Be careful burning candles in your home – don’t leave them unattended. If you burn solid fuels, be sure to depose of ashes the correct way. Permits are needed for burning brush piles. And, don’t burn trash – it is illegal. When you go away for a time, be sure to shut off main water valves to prevent water damage. There have been numerous skid loader fires. Chaffe and dirt can build up on the machines. Be sure to clean that off as best you can.
Guest speaker
Guest speaker was Matt Jaskowiak, Loss Control Specialist with RAM Mutual Insurance Company, Esko, Minn. Founded in 1931 by a group of Minnesota township mutuals, RAM is the reinsurer of the majority of Minnesota township mutuals, providing loss prevention and investigation services, as well as other forms of assistance to the township mutual. Jaskowiak gave a slide presentation about winter hazards, especially snow loads on roofs, ice dams, furnace vents and more.
Accumulation of snow and ice on roofs are a risk for buildings to collapse or sustain damage. The weight of ice and snow accumulation puts a downward force on the building’s roof. Taking the time and effort to remove the snow and ice is beneficial, Jaskowiak pointed out, but do it in a cautious and safe manner. A snow slide from the roof can cause crushing/suffocating injuries or death. Be safe, and use a snow rake or slide, if possible, to remove the snow. Ice dams can cause roof vent, trim and gutter damage. Remove vertical strips to avert ice dams on the roof. Don’t chop the ice off as that could cause damage to shingles. Steaming is a method used to melt an ice dam.
Furnace vents with pipes that discharge from the side of the home should be kept clear of snow accumulation. Heat pumps draw air from the area surrounding them and have to be kept clear also. Water damage is the most common cause of home insurance claims, and are the second most severe. Average cost has risen more than $14,000 over the years.
Things to watch for: refrigerator water lines and water lines in unused buildings outside. Replace corroded water lines. Disconnect hoses from outside water faucets before the first freeze. Never leave the washing machine or dish washer on when you leave home. Locate home water shut off valve. Check smoke alarms and replace batteries, Jaskowiak pointed out. And, be sure to check the gauge and age of fire extinguishers.
