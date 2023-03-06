The 146th annual meeting of Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company was held Feb. 24 at the Fest Building in Spring Grove. 167 policy holders, staff and guests enjoyed an appreciation dinner at noon that was catered by Ivy Grove Café. Music was provided by Arland Folstad. Wilmington Mutual, which was incorporated in 1876, provides insurance coverage for fire, lightning and additional lines. The local agencies who sell insurance for the company include: Selness Insurance Agency, Otterness Insurance, Spring Grove; Graf Insurance, Houston; ESB Insurance, Eitzen, Caledonia and La Crescent; and Horihan Insurance, Rushford.

Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company board members and staff include, from left to right: seated, Kari Alstad, secretary of the board, office manager and agent; Justin Landsom, president; Steve Klug, vice president, Richard Amundson, treasurer; standing: Krista Klug - office assistant and agent, and board members Dale Neumann, Allen Krueger, Patty Schieber and Gary Buxengard. Absent was board member Greg Guillien.

There is a relationship between township and statewide mutual. Minnesota law only allows a township mutual to provide coverage for certain perils, mainly fire, lightning, and various others called additional lines. The statewide mutual provides coverage for wind, hail, liability and inland marine. These two companies work together to provide for a complete package policy, whether a farm or a home owners policy.

The logo for Wilmington Mutual Insurance Company promotes coverage offered by the company. It features a house - in town or in the country and, it is sitting near a field.
