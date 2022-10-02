farm store 1.jpg

Rachelle Meyer and nine month old daughter are all smiles outside Wholesome Family Farms new farm store.

There's a new farm store in town — or just outside, rather.

Wholesome Family Farms, located at 18769 Eagle Heights Rd., just southeast of Caledonia, is a family business with four generations of farmers behind it. Jordan Meyer grew up on the land that houses the farm and the family continues to operate a conventional dairy outfit alongside Jordan’s father.

farm store 2.jpg

Wholesome Family Farms converts old storage space into new farm store.
Meyer Family
Pictured above is Jordan and Rachelle Meyer with their kids Natalie, Layne, Ashton, Gabe and Kade. The Meyers raise their family on Wholesome Family Farms, outside of Caledonia. Not pictured is 9-month-old daughter Emily.

