Pictured above is Jordan and Rachelle Meyer with their kids Natalie, Layne, Ashton, Gabe and Kade. The Meyers raise their family on Wholesome Family Farms, outside of Caledonia. Not pictured is 9-month-old daughter Emily.
There's a new farm store in town — or just outside, rather.
Wholesome Family Farms, located at 18769 Eagle Heights Rd., just southeast of Caledonia, is a family business with four generations of farmers behind it. Jordan Meyer grew up on the land that houses the farm and the family continues to operate a conventional dairy outfit alongside Jordan’s father.
However, in 2018 the Meyer family sought to do more with their resources and choose to expand outside of the dairy business. In keeping with this goal, the farm began offering grass fed beef, as well as pasture pork and poultry meat options.
After this expansion, the Meyer family began selling Wholesome Family Farms products at the Levee Park Farmer’s Market on Saturdays in Winona. Despite the success of these farmer's market sales, the family sought to create a space that was more convenient and accessible for its loyal customer base. It is with this vision in mind that the family recently opened a local farm store on its property.
“We wanted to be able to have a space on-farm for people to pick up that was more convenient for them,” said Rachelle Meyer.
Originally utilized as a storage space, Wholesome Family Farms converted a garage on their property into a farm store that offers various grass fed meats that are all USDA certified, as well as raw milk.
“It’s just a great place for people to actually come out here and experience life on the farm without having to have their own animals,” said Rachelle Meyer.
Wholesome Family Farms currently has three jersey milk cows, as well as an estimated 70 beef cows, all of whom are 100% grass fed.
The farm store is now open, with meat and raw milk pickup available every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. However, the Meyer’s do ask that customers who are looking to buy any raw milk order ahead of time, so as to ensure the farm has what is needed in stock. The ordering process is incredibly streamlined. Various meats are in stock consistently and customers are encouraged to stop by whenever the store is open for pickup.
With this new venture, the farm store will be open year round.
When asked what motivated the family to open this on-farm store, Rachelle Meyer lamented about wanting to provide access to healthier food options for herself, her family and her community.
“I think a lot of it comes from us just wanting to do better as farms,” said Rachelle Meyer. “A lot of it started because we wanted to be able to raise healthier food for our family and we knew there had to be a better way than just milking conventionally and buying food from the store.”
The business today consists of Rachelle Meyer, her husband Jordan and their six kids, all of whom are 8 and under. Additionally, in the future, the family hopes to offer dairy classes on site that educate locals on how to make butter, kefir, yogurt and more.
“We want to be able to grow this food, nourish our family, educate our community and we just wanted this wholesome source for food, education, cooking tips,” said Rachelle Meyer.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
