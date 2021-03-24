By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Young and ambitious farmers are finding new pathways to profitability and land conservation, and for Jordan and Rachelle Meyer of Wholesome Family Farms in Caledonia, they’ve found the right recipe for success.
Starting their farm in 2018, the Meyers focus on organic agriculture and that has helped them to focus on soil health, animal health, community-supported agriculture (CSA) and direct marketing.
“We’re trying a few new things this year. With our farm, there’s a lot of things to try,” Rachelle told the Argus.
Not only are their efforts productive today, but also sustainable for the future. With five young children growing up on the farm, they’re hoping one of them will be the fifth generation.
“We hope they’ll continue what we’re doing, make changes. Our main goal is we want to see the next generation being able to farm,” she said. “If we don’t sustain it, how can future generations do it? Whether it’s our kids or someone else.”
One way of preserving the land for the future is soil health, which is the first and foremost principle the Meyers abide by. They use rotational grazing for their animals, four-season cover crops and no spraying of chemicals.
Jordan said they try to follow six principles of soil health as best they can. Those include keeping armor on the soil (crop residue, living plants), minimizing soil disturbance as much as possible (chemically and mechanically), increasing plant diversity, keeping a living root in the soil, intergrating livestock on all acres and context.
“We really love running all our critters out in the land versus the row crop part of things, so that’s where our main focus is,” he explained.
What was once agricultural land is now pasture land for beef cows, goats, pigs and chickens, Rachelle added. Cattle are moved daily, while also focusing on increasing stocking density to improve the health of the soil and the livestock. All animals are kept as healthy as possible and receive no antibiotics. This also helps keep other animals in the environment healthy, too.
“When we focus on mimicking nature as much as possible, the soil health, plant health, animal health, and the human health and quality of life comes right along with it,” Jordan said.
The practice of “mimicking nature” goes back to pre-settlement eras when millions of bison roamed the Midwest. Natural predators such as wolves and coyotes kept bison altogether in tight groups for protection. While in the groups, they concentrated their fertility and stimulated more diverse plants to grow crops and in turn, built soil health.
Today, the Meyers use electric polywire as the “predator” and by creating higher stock density, they’re able to trample more carbon on the ground and give paddocks time to rest and recover. That grows more high quality forage before the livestock return.
“We’re able to keep our input costs lower by following these principles because we’re reducing the need for antibiotics or pesticides for the animals, and also lowering our feed cost by growing a lot more forage to extend the grazing season and feed a lot less hay to our livestock,” he added.
Grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, poultry, eggs and about 200 goats live on Wholesome Family Farms.
Organic crops are also rotated, which include corn, soybeans and small grains. Fields around the farm feature alfalfa strips in addition to the cover crops, and those are harvested for silage and also sold to the dairy farm as well.
So with their soil and animal health practices in place, where does the profit come in? Direct marketing and community-supported agriculture.
When they started their farm, the Meyers found direct marketing was the best way to help their farm.
“It’s more sustainable, price-wise. You get a premium price for the product,” Rachelle said. “It strives us to be better. If you want to direct market and get a good price, you have to have a quality product. You have turn this animal into a better quality product.”
There’s also a connection to other people that’s missed in traditional marketing. A connection directly to the farmer makes people value farming more, Rachelle said.
“So many people thank you for farming. As a farmer, sometimes you don’t feel valuable to society, but this shows you there are people out there who do value it,” she explained.
Direct marketing can be scary to find customers, but it’s rewarding, she adds. It’s also helped during the pandemic, as market prices are challenging. Most of the customers find them through their website, Facebook page or people they meet.
Additionally, if an animal needs to be treated, they’re taken out of the direct marketing process.
CSA, or sometimes known as a meat club, allows people to directly support their farmer and invest in them so they have funds to grow their products.
“Investing in your farmer, knowing that you trust them and believe in what they do,” is key to community-supported agriculture.
“You get more of a connection with your farmer monthly, versus coming once a year to buy half a beef. They get to know us a little better,” she said. In addition, Rachelle offers recipes and how to’s for their members. She enjoys the relationship building with different people. They often get to know each other well.
“They know our kids, they watch them grow up, watch how everything is produced. It’s be the farmer without being the farmer,” she said.
After four years of farming together, Rachelle said she enjoys farming with her family and doing everything with them. She can teach her kids how to farm, be a little more do-it-yourself and eat healthier.
As for the challenges, putting money up front, struggles with farm equipment, cutting input costs, limitations on big infrastructure and working extra hard to keep animals healthy are all in a year’s work.
Check out Wholesome Family Farm’s website at www.wholesomefamilyfarms.com, their Facebook page at @wholesomeff and on YouTube.
