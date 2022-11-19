Elsie’s Bar and Restaurant in Caledonia will be hosting its 15th annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24.
Elsie Babler inherited the Thanksgiving dinner from the restaurant’s previous owner. However, the previous owners only hosted the Thanksgiving dinner for three or four years, prior to Elsie taking over both the building and the dinner.
Elsie and her husband Lee make all of the food for the Thanksgiving dinner now, but they rely on a variety of generous volunteers to help run the event. This volunteer work includes, but is not limited to, busing tables, washing dishes, serving guests and delivering carryout orders.
“It takes quite a few people,” said Elsie.
According to Elsie, herself and Lee will start filling orders around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 and then run the dinner until around 1 or 1:30 p.m.
The meal will be a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and is intended to serve those in the community who either are unable to leave the Caledonia area for Thanksgiving or simply do not have anywhere to go and celebrate the holiday.
“We have turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy dressing, corn, cranberries and desserts,” said Elsie.
Delivery options will also be available upon request to both Houston County and Fillmore County residents.
“As long as they call in, we’ll try to get the food there,” said Elsie.
According to Elsie, when herself and Lee first took over the Thanksgiving dinner, an estimated 50 people were served. That number has skyrocketed as the event has continued. Elsie now estimates the restaurant serves 400 to 500 people on Thanksgiving. She noted that number is split between in-person orders and deliveries.
“We have such a great community here. It's just amazing how many people will reach out and help, especially with the Thanksgiving dinner,” said Elsie. “We love doing it, and it’s just great to see everybody pull together.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
