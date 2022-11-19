Elsie's.jpg

Elsie's Bar and Grill sits at 226 E. Main Street in Caledonia.

Elsie’s Bar and Restaurant in Caledonia will be hosting its 15th annual Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Elsie Babler inherited the Thanksgiving dinner from the restaurant’s previous owner. However, the previous owners only hosted the Thanksgiving dinner for three or four years, prior to Elsie taking over both the building and the dinner.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments