By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Recently the Argus heard about a Farmer-to-Farmer program hosted by the Land Stewardship Project (LSP). We asked Liana Nichols, coordinator for the program, for details in the hopes it can provide another resource for local farmers who are interested in soil health.
Why did LSP start Farmer to Farmer?
We knew of farmers in our network who have been improving soil health on their own land for many years and who want to see other farmers succeed in improving the health of their soils too.
They know that it’s not easy to change practices and they have firsthand experiences with what works and what doesn’t and we saw the need for making this sort of firsthand guidance more accessible to more farmers in the area.
Is it just for soil health or can they consult on anything?
The farmer-consultants LSP has lined up have a wealth of experience with soil health practices, including cover cropping, no-till farming, and managed grazing and those are the topics the consulting program is set up to help other farmers with.
As farmers look to improve the health of their soils, they run into questions that can be very specific to their own farms, including how to subdivide pastures into paddocks for rotational grazing, choosing cover crops for particular benefits, managing chemical programs to work with cover crops, and equipment questions such as how to set-up a no-till drill and how to build your own interseeder for seeding cover crops into standing corn.
The farmer-consultants are willing to help other farmers with these sorts of questions, plus countless others related to cover cropping, no-till farming, and managed rotational grazing.
If people are interested in becoming a consultant, how would they do that?
The best thing would be to reach out to us at LSP to start a conversation.
We know how important it is to build networks of farmers helping other farmers so that we can improve soil health on the landscape and we are working to help make these connections in the region.
Why is it important to have farmers helping farmers in today’s world?
Farmers are facing a number of very real challenges with extreme weather, low commodity prices, and high input costs and in these times it can be difficult to make changes to farming practices.
That’s why it’s crucial for farmers to help each other out. Who better to offer help than another farmer who understand firsthand the realities of farming?
Improving soil health presents a real opportunity for farmers to build soil and resiliency, and learning from someone who isn’t trying to sell you something is invaluable.
Figuring out how to build soil and improve profitability is a challenge, but there’s also a lot of wisdom out there and we can all benefit from continuing to build on this collective knowledge.
Can any farmer call in to the line?
Any farmer can call in. We will ask a few questions to get a sense for what they are looking for guidance with, and then we will connect them with the consultant best able to help them out.
The consultant will connect with them by phone and then they can work out whether to consult entirely by phone, or if it makes sense for one to visit the other’s farm.
Is there a cost? Where do those costs go?
The initial 20-minute phone conversation between the farmer-consultant and the farmer calling in is free. Beyond that first 20 minute phone call, there is a $40/hour fee for additional consulting, all of which is passed along to our consultants to compensate them for their time.
As farmers themselves, they are very busy and their time is valuable so we want to acknowledge that.
Making on-farm changes to improve soil health is an investment and learning from another farmer with expertise in building soil health can save time and help to avoid expensive mistakes down the line.
For more information on this program, contact Nichols at lnichols@landstewardshipproject.org.
