A local Caledonia woman is bringing a new service to West Main & Co. Boutique. in Spring Grove, and guests can look forward to good skin care, facials and more.
Jessica Young is a state-licensed skin care specialist, makeup artist and waxing specialist. An esthetician can provide service focused on skin care including skin treatments, facials, makeup application and hair removal, she explained.
“Taking care of your skin all around is so important,” Young said. “Having a good skin care routine, using a skin care line that works for you.”
She learned at the Aveda Institute in Rochester, and is licensed in Minnesota.
Having an esthetician service in a rural area is a plus for many.
“I have had a lot of clients that have been so happy that services like the one I am offering are offered locally now,” Young said.
Young stands by her philosophy that if she did not absolutely love the products and use them herself, she wouldn’t use them for her clients.
“...I would continue doing research to find one, so before I opened, I did my research and found products that would give the best results for each service for my clients,” she said.
Marsha Von Arx and Jenn Gulbranson are excited to welcome her to West Main and the Stratford Salon. Von Arx said she has “a lot of knowledge regarding skin care and waxing.”
“I could not be more excited to start my esthetician business within Stratford Salon, West Main Boutique,” she said. “I love that everyone within the building supports and builds each other up, empowering each other, each and every day!
“Our clients can always look forward to the environment they are coming into. And there’s always new and fun things happening!”
Currently, Young offers 30-minute facials using Bella Botanicals, in addition to facial and body waxing using Mermaid hard wax. She’ll be adding more services in the future. Follow her on Facebook at Jessica Young Esthetician, and see her on West Main’s Facebook at West Main Boutique.
Young grew up in Mabel and currently lives outside of Caledonia with her husband, twin daughters Madyson and Torrie and son Kaden.
