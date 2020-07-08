By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every part of life in Houston County, including agricultural producers and farmers.
Through a series of webinars through the Houston County Economic Development Authority (EDA), area farmers have been discussing different topics such as grant writing, direct marketing and stress management. Last Wednesday’s topic focused on how farmers are diversifying and adjusting their farm business to fit the current times.
The impact of the pandemic exemplified how farmers would make it through COVID-19 after six-plus years of downturn already occuring, University of Minnesota Extension Educator Megan Roberts explained. Roberts works with farmers at initial stages of production for raw agricultural products.
“Can they make it through COVID-19 when things were already bad?” she asked. The exception to that is dairy, which saw a 50% market price reduction due to restaurants closing. Roberts said that industry has rebounded.
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Specialist for southeast Minnesota Ryan Brixius said food processors, breweries and food growers of all sizes felt the impact when they couldn’t sell food and it spoiled.
However, farmers who sell directly to customers, especially meat products, fed business to butcher shop owners. This also led to consumers researching how to butcher and process their own meat. Roberts said the extension office had “thousands of views” on that webpage.
When asked how the USDA responded to the pandemic, Brixius said more money flowed into programs for farmers. A 90% guarantee, more favorable terms, lower interest rates and deadline extensions have also helped. He added more funds will likely be available in fiscal year 2021, starting Oct. 1.
Roberts added the coronavirus food assistance program (CFAP) through the farm agency has provided another avenue of help. That program provided $16 billion in “direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers” and also partners the USDA with regional and local distributors to “purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat.”
As for the Families First CARES act, Roberts said farmers are not exempt from the recently passed legislation. If farmers have employees and provide sick leave to them, the act provides some ways to recoup the costs for providing that sick leave, she explained.
Another program farmers became eligible for was the Economic Injury Development Loans, whereas they were not previously eligible.
The group also talked about what priorities farmers should have during the pandemic. Brixius emphasized having a market for their product and any way that value can be added. He gave the example of Metz’s Hartland Creamery, which is a dairy farm near Rushford. The Metz family started producing cheese curds and most recently, ice cream to be sold in local grocery stores.
“They started the creamery and that’s helping to support the dairy farm operation,” he said.
For smaller producers facing the scale of the pandemic, Roberts encouraged them to shift their focus to direct marketing to customers, even with social distancing in place. Brixius added that farmers might not do the traditional things that have been done generation after generation.
For the future of farming after the pandemic, Brixius said COVID-19 won’t interrupt current trends, but it will accelerate them.
“Big producers will get bigger, but small producers will carve out their niche in local foods,” he said.
Roberts said the importance of rural broadband has come to light in the midst of the pandemic. She said she’s never seen “such a central focus on it” and that the rural internet discussion follows the same path as the rural electricity era.
Previous webinars
Starting on June 12, the webinar series covered several different topics including stress management, grant writing and direct marketing.
Find this session and other previously recorded sessions on the EDA website at https://houstoncountymn.com/agriculture/.
About the series
Community development groups in southeast Minnesota are working together to produce a new series of five free webinars for farmers called “Growing Stronger Together.” The series kicked off on June 12 with a webinar entitled “Farming in Tough Times.”
These workshops are free thanks to the generous support of the MN Dept of Employment and Economic Development, the Southern MN Initiative Foundation, and Merchant’s Bank.
