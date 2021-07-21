By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

It’s a celebration that is unique to Houston and the committee is excited to bring three full days of fun on July 23-25. 

Houston Hoedown hosts one of its first events on July 18, with the Queen and Little Miss Coronation at 6 p.m., at the Houston Trailhead Park Bandshell. There is also a girls basketball alumni game on July 21, at 6 p.m., at Houston High School. 

Friday, July 23’s events start with a kiddie parade, sponsored by Bolton and Menk, at 3 p.m. on Maple Street. The theme is Hawaiian Aloha Hoedown. 

After the parade, the kiddie pedal tractor pull starts at 4:30 p.m. at the City Park. For more information, visit www.kidpowerpedalpulls.com

The softball tournament and bingo both open at 6 p.m., at the ball fields and city park, respectively, and the diesel truck and tractor pull start at 7 p.m. on the fest gounds. A button is required to enter events on the fest grounds. 

Friday’s music entertainment will be Blue Collar 40, a band that covers a mix of classic and modern country music from Johnny Cash to Kenny Chesney and rock music too. 

Saturday, July 24 begins with a biscuits and gravy breakfast, sponsored by the Lions Club, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, from 7 to 10 a.m. 

Morning events include a softball tournament, Balloons by Kevin, farm class and hot farm tractors tractor pull, the beer barn opens, and a cornhole tournament on Lincoln Street. 

Saturday’s afternoon begins with a horseshoe tournament and bingo starting at noon. The Reptile Experience: A Hands On Reptile Show will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the new community center, at 111 Cedar St. 

Saturday’s evening truck and tractor pull – a throwdown at Hoedown – will start at 7 p.m. See www.ntpapull.com for more details. 

Musical entertainment will be The Weathered Pigs with special guest Hillbilly Rocketship. 

Sunday, July 25 starts with a pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Lions Club, from 7 to 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. 

Morning events include an antique tractor display on Jackson St., between Spruce and Elm streets. The Boy Scout troop will hold a Chicken Q, starting at 10:30 a.m. in the city park.

The big parade will start at noon on Cedar Street. 

Afternoon events include Balloons by Kevin, horseshoe tournament, bingo and a Hoedown Horse Pull. 

Afternoon music will be provided by Ken Ring from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Fest Grounds, concluding this year’s event.

