By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After Caledonia suffered a disappointing loss in the State of Minnesota Class AA basketball tournament semi-finals, senior Eli King led his talented classmates to a 74-58 victory in the third-place game on Saturday, March 26.
The Warriors finished their 2021-22 season on a high-point, amassing an outstanding record of 29-2. King will be playing basketball at the NCAA Division 1 level next year, having signed with the Iowa State Cyclones. Classmates who also played their final high school basketball games at the state tourney include seniors Ja’Shon Simpson, Christopher Pieper, Jackson Koepke, Austin Meyer, Thane Meiners, and Blake Morrow.
State Tournament run:
Caledonia defeated Perham 55-40 in the quarterfinals round on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Warriors delivered their signature relentless defensive pressure throughout the game, which was more then the Yellowjackets could handle. Midway through the first half, Caledonia sprinted to a 17-2 lead and never looked back. The Warriors led 29-18 at the break, and the best Perham could do was hang close enough to strike in the second period, paring Caledonia’s lead down to 9 and 10 points as the clock ran down. With about seven minutes left to play, the Yellowjackets trailed 42-33, but could get no closer.
Going up against the third-seeded Annandale Cardinals in the March 25th semifinals, the Warriors took a 26-20 lead into the halftime locker room. But Annandale was also a hard-working, athletic team, and rose to the occasion. Playing stellar defense throughout the second period, the Cardinals scored 11 unanswered points as the second half got under way. Annandale senior guard Carson Gagnon caught fire from beyond the arc in the second period, scoring his 1000th career point and hitting an astonishing six of eight three-point baskets, while also canning six of six from the foul line. Annandale won the contest 62-55, and went on to defeat Minneapolis North 60-49 the following day in the championship game.
Taking on the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers for third pace, Caledonia not only played tough, physical defense, they were also able to keep their offensive machine running right to the end. The Warriors jumped out to a 12-3 lead, and never let the Tigers catch up. Caledonia led 35-26 at the half, and kept up the pressure, forcing turnovers and snagging steals. Morris Area was able to cut the lead to single-digits several times, but Caledonia eventually build the margin to 71-52 with a minute and a half to go. At that point, both teams began to substitute freely, getting as many players as possible on the floor for a state tournament appearance.
Caledonia held the Tigers to 38% shooting from the field, 23% from beyond the arc. The Warriors forced 20 Morris Area turnovers, scoring 24 points from those possessions.
Eli King finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds, 8 steals and 4 assists. Jackson Koepke provided 18 points, 7 rebounds, Thane Meiners scored 7 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, 2 steals. Chris Pieper had 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists. Mason King had 3 points, a rebound and a steal. Ethan Stendel scored 3 points and grabbed 3 boards. Ja’Shon Simpson did not play on Saturday due to injury.
After the game, head coach Brad King told the Argus that his graduating class is “A great groups of kids that play basketball as a group. A team that would never quit, just kept battling.
“(They) carried themselves well in all the environments they were put in, making our whole community proud,” the coach added. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be involved in their lives - and hope I can help them as they move forward into the rest of their lives.”
