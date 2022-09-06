The Caledonia football team opened their 2022 season in true Warrior fashion on Friday, Sept. 2, dominating Pine Island in all facets of the contest en route to a 47-0 win.

The Panthers played host on a hot, muggy evening, under conditions which sidelined several players with cramps. But Caledonia stayed the course, controlling the line of scrimmage with a smothering defensive effort which kept most of the action in their opponent's end of the field.

