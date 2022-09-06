The Caledonia football team opened their 2022 season in true Warrior fashion on Friday, Sept. 2, dominating Pine Island in all facets of the contest en route to a 47-0 win.
The Panthers played host on a hot, muggy evening, under conditions which sidelined several players with cramps. But Caledonia stayed the course, controlling the line of scrimmage with a smothering defensive effort which kept most of the action in their opponent's end of the field.
Warrior quarterbacks Lewis Doyle and Ethan Stendel both saw action. Stendel connected with receiver Kyle Bechtel for the first score of the night. He caught the 20 yard pass, and then kicked the extra point. Doyle followed while playing defensive back, picking off a Panther pass and returning the ball 46 yards into the end zone. Then back at quarterback, Doyle hit Bechtel for the third score of the game - still in the first quarter. Next up, Stendel connected with receiver Caleb Conniff with a short toss for the fourth Warrior TD.
Late in the second quarter, the Pine Island offense had still not marched out of their own end of the field. The score was 28-0 at halftime.
The Panthers got a sack on a Caledonia punt play after the game resumed, but were unable to move the ball and take advantage of good field position. That Pine Island possession ended after three incomplete passes and a fourth-down interception. When the Warriors got their hands on the ball again, they methodically advanced up-field from their own 3-yard line, and then Doyle hit Bechtel for his third TD of the night. That pass play covered 75 yards, with Bechtel catching the pigskin near midfield.
The Warriors finally turned to the running game to wear down the clock and finish off the contest. Isaac Blocker capped off a drive of approximately 60 yards with a touchdown run as the third quarter ticked past the two-minute mark. Then another TD on the ground (by Owen Staggemeyer) ended the scoring with about seven minutes left to play in the fourth period.
Warrior tackle leaders were Tucker Ginther, Jordan Tornstrom, and Ayden Goetzinger, with four stops each. Besides Doyle's TD on an interception, both Bechtel and Stendel recorded one pick each. Doyle went 3 for 7 at QB, for 102 yards. Stendel was 2 for 4, for 22 yards. Caledonia running backs gained 216 yards. The leaders in that category were Owen Denstad, who gained 91 yards on nine carries, Eric Mauss, who got 73 yards of 10 attempts, and Doyle, who ran for 35 yard on four carries.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.