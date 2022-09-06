The Caledonia volleyball team took on a pair of scrappy opponents as August turned into September. The first match took place in St. Charles, where the Warriors beat the Saints on Aug. 30, three sets to none - 25-11, 28-26, 25-13.
"St. Charles played very hard," said Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke. "They have a new coach and she really had them ready to play. Our attack efficiency was .244, which was nice to see this early on in the season. The girls made a great comeback in set two to pull that one out, showing some real grit at the end of the set."
Middle hitter Liv Lyhre had 9 kills for Caledonia. Teammate Logan Koepke scored 8 kills. Paige Klug served up 7 instant winners.
The second match for Caledonia was at home, two days later. That's when a highly-ranked Iowa class 4A team from Decorah showed up for some serious volleyball. The Warriors hung on in a five-set marathon where every point was contested, winning 25-22, 27-25, 23-25, 23-25, 17-15.
“Decorah has a real strong team this year,” Koepke reported. “One of their middles is going to South Dakota to play volleyball and they are ranked fourth in class 4A in Iowa... (Head) coach Gina Holthous has done such a great job getting the girls to play aggressive defense.
“We were super proud of our girls' effort on the court and off the court, everyone cheered loud. The set scores were pretty intense, our girls just did a great job hanging in there. Again we learned a couple of very valuable lessons that we can take forward with us to keep trying to get better.”
Koepke led Warrior hitters with 22 kills. Myhre scored 10 kills. Dig leaders for Caledonia were Emme Kittleson (20), Koepke (18), Paige Klug (15), Kennedy Hansen (12) and Jovial King (11). Braelyn Lange and Myhre totaled 7 blocks each. King served 4 aces.
The Vikings were led by senior hitter Amelia Dugger, with 20 of the 46 kills which Decorah got on the night.
“Our girls made some real good adjustments throughout the game,” Koepke noted. “We were proud of our block, holding their one middle to just 20 kills. She had 43 swings.”
Future games
Caledonia hosts Cotter on September 6, and plays at La Crescent two days later. On September 9, the Warriors head out to the Apple Valley High School tournament, a two-day event.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
