The Caledonia volleyball team took on a pair of scrappy opponents as August turned into September. The first match took place in St. Charles, where the Warriors beat the Saints on Aug. 30, three sets to none - 25-11, 28-26, 25-13.

"St. Charles played very hard," said Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke. "They have a new coach and she really had them ready to play. Our attack efficiency was .244, which was nice to see this early on in the season. The girls made a great comeback in set two to pull that one out, showing some real grit at the end of the set."

cal volleyball 1.jpg

Braelyn Lange hits for Caledonia Warrior's volleyball.
cal volleyball 2.jpg

Emme Kittleson prepares to serve for her Caledonia Warriors.

