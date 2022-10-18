Rhythm and song inundated the Caledonia community over the weekend.

Sharing a stage at the Performing Arts Center in the high school, the Caledonia Warriors of Jazz hosted the John Paulson Big Band for a joint concert on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Entry to the event was free and all were welcome to join in the music.

Warriors of Jazz.jpg
The Caledonia Warriors of Jazz are all smiles.
Pictured, from left to right: Sophie Lampert, Miranda Schroeder, Lynzie Woyczik, Emma Schupbach, Laurent Stigeler, Jonathan Wallace, Linda Hang, Dylan Schroeder and Noah Stigeler. Jack Babinski is seated at drumset.
John Paulson.jpg

Pictured, John Paulson.
Ariane Lydon.jpg

Ariane Lydon sings a heartfelt ballad.
Jonathan Wallace.jpg

Pictured, Jonathan Wallace on alto saxophone.
Noah Stiegeler.jpg

Pictured, Noah Stiegeler on tenor saxophone.
Laurent Stigeler.jpg

Pictured, Laurent Stigeler on trumpet.
Dustin Moburg.jpg

Pictured, Warriors of Jazz director Dustin Moburg.

