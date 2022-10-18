Pictured, from left to right: Sophie Lampert, Miranda Schroeder, Lynzie Woyczik, Emma Schupbach, Laurent Stigeler, Jonathan Wallace, Linda Hang, Dylan Schroeder and Noah Stigeler. Jack Babinski is seated at drumset.
Rhythm and song inundated the Caledonia community over the weekend.
Sharing a stage at the Performing Arts Center in the high school, the Caledonia Warriors of Jazz hosted the John Paulson Big Band for a joint concert on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Entry to the event was free and all were welcome to join in the music.
The Warriors of Jazz opened for the John Paulson Big Band and performed four contemporary jazz numbers called "Bird Land," "Equinox," "Blues by Five" and "Groovin’ Heart."
With the crowd warmed up and the Warriors of Jazz glowing with pride, the high school students exited the stage and made room for the John Paulson Big Band.
The Big Band performed five original works, all written by the band’s frontman, John Paulson. Paulson stood before the crowd prior to each song and provided a little background to the piece, as well as let the audience know his various inspirations while writing.
Nature was a common theme throughout the concert.
The Big Band’s first song, entitled The Big River, was inspired by the great Mississippi River and the smooth flow of running water. Similarly, Paulson also let it be known later in the show that yet another original work possessed watery roots, as another song that was performed reminds Paulson of playing at the beach with his kids when they were young.
Two songs performed by the John Paulson Big Band, entitled "Refuge" and "They Still have a Pad Downtown," were unique in that the arrangements were not just instrumentals, but instead featured a vocalist named Ariane Lydon.
According to Paulson, "Refuge" was inspired by the National Wildlife Refuge in Trempealeau, Wisconsin. He and a friend spent much time walking through this refuge in the early days of lockdown and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paulson further noted that "They Still have a Pad Downtown" was inspired by the hustle and bustle of city nightlife and was written as his way of paying special homage to all the great artists who have passed over the years.
That song closed out the show, and, in a touching moment, Paulson invited three members of the Warriors of Jazz — Jonathan Wallace, Noah Stigeler and Laurent Stigeler — to perform the piece on stage alongside the Big Band.
Impressively enough, the three boys also all had solos during this joint performance.
Dustin Moburg, director for the Warriors of Jazz, could also be seen playing trombone with the Big Band, as well as guitar for the Warriors of Jazz.
This concert was funded through an artist residence grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SMAC), in cooperation with a private foundation. A requirement for this grant is “one full day of artists working directly with secondary school students,” said Paulson.
As a result, Paulson and his colleague, Dr. Rich McDonald, came to the Caledonia High School (CHS) prior to the concert, working with middle and high school students and teaching about music and the history of jazz.
Splitting their time, on Monday, Oct. 10 and Friday, Oct. 14, Paulson and McDonald spoke with middle school CHS students in the morning and then the CHS high school students in the afternoon about the difference between symphony orchestras and jazz. They also provided practice sessions playing to recorded tracks.
Caledonia students, sixth grade through high school, received a multitude of demonstrations and lessons from the John Paulson Big Band.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.