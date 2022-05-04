By Jordan Gerard
The Caledonia Robotic Warriors FRC Team #5914 are ready for a second Minnesota state tournament debut after qualifying at the Iowa Regional Competition in March. That meet propelled success in the following competitions and soon, the state tournament.
The state tournament will be held at the University of Minnesota in the Williams Arena on May 7, starting at 8 a.m.
Second lead mentor Mike Woyczik said the first season event is the decision factor in qualifying for the Minnesota State High School League state tournament. In March, the team competed in Cedar Rapids and finished with an 8-3 record after 11 matches, landing them fifth place.
In the alliance selection, the No. 1 team chose the No. 2 team, so other teams moved up one spot and the top eight teams become alliance captains, which was a first for the Robotic Warriors.
As captains of the fourth alliance, they chose team 4646 and 3102 as partners. In the playoff rounds, the alliance competed against the fifth alliance and won the first two matches. Each round of playoffs is a best of three to advance to the next round, Woyczik explained. They moved into the semi-finals round and played against the first alliance. Robotic Warriors lost the first two matches to the winners of the event, but were proud of their progress and success.
“We were very happy to have competed so well and for the first time in team history, made it to one of the top eight positions and became an alliance captain,” he said.
The Robotic Warriors are currently ranked No. 20 out of 189 teams in Minnesota. They are ranked second in their division, just after Maple River Team #7541. The top 36 teams in Minnesota are invited to the state tournament.
At the team’s second competition in La Crosse, Wisconsin, they continued their success as alliance captain.
The competition they’ll face at the state tournament is tough and there’s a lot of very good teams, Woyczik said. The goal is to win, but also continue the trend of alliance captain.
“State is kind of a reward for doing well,” Woyczik said. “It’s meant to be more of a fun event. Winning that event is what you’re trying to do to get to worlds.”
Robotics season starts in January, and the team builds, practices and organizes its operations four nights a week, including Saturdays.
This year, the team will conclude their season at the state tournament, and not attend Nationals or Worlds this year. This is the team’s second showing at the state tournament. They attended for the first time in 2018, and also attended the FIRST Robotics World Competition.
The game remains the same throughout the season. This year’s game is “Rapid React.” Robots have to shoot balls into a low or high goal quickly, and then climb from the lowest bar on a structure to the highest bar, set at 7 ft., 7 inches and hang for about 20-30 seconds after the match concludes. Caledonia scored most of their points on the climb portion, successfully completing seven out of eight climbs. The team received an award at the La Crosse competition for their robot’s method of climb.
On a technical basis, the robot’s big head can rotate and clamp onto the bars. It takes about 1200 ft. lbs. of torque to do that. The robot runs with nine separate motors and six pneumatic cylinders. Also, the robot weighs 124.9 lbs, just shy of the 125 lbs. limit.
Head coach Mike Konkel thanked the community and the team’s sponsors for their support. The team is always looking for new members to join and there’s something for everyone.
“It’s a great program for anyone to get into. It’s not just computers or mechanical or electrical,” he said.
Team numbers dropped a little bit due to covid, but the kids have stepped up, took up the slack and performed well, Konkel said.
Woyczik added that the repairs and fixes made to the robot in between competitions are just about “Nascar pitt level.”
“It’s pretty fun when you get the alliance partners to help you,” he said. “Everybody’s calling for parts and tools. It’s a fun time.”
While the drive team works hard on the field, the business team works hard behind the scenes. Business team mentor Angela Stigeler said they have several jobs throughout the season.
They write essays to qualify for awards, such as the Chairman’s Award. This award highlights the team’s efforts in spreading the message of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or the international group that sets up the world of robotics). They also highlight the team’s accomplishments, community outreach and select a mentor to highlight for award consideration.
While the robot is on the field, the business team is up in the stands, collecting data, statistics, scouting, filling out Google forms and cheering on the drive team.
The business team works on alliance selections, managing social media, organizing photographers and designing newsletters, T-shirts and buttons. Teams trade buttons at the competitions and the Robotic Warriors created a special edition state button to trade. It’s part of the networking and camaradie outside of the arena, Stigeler said.
They’re also liaisons for the booster club, which is always looking for more members.
“Kids know all kinds of skills are valued in this,” Stigeler said.
