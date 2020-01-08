By Jordan Gerard
The Warrior boys basketball team took the lead early in the game on Friday, Jan. 3 and didn’t let go, defeating the Chatfield Gophers 101-69.
It seemed like a game of cat and mouse, as both teams scored quickly and rebounded right away.
Caledonia’s Jackson Koepke (10) landed a three-pointer, which was rebounded by Chatfield. The Gophers set up for their own three-point shot but missed, letting the Warriors rebound, pass the ball down the court and gain another basket in the first half.
Several successful three-pointers by Chatfield seemed like they might catch up, but the quick scoring Warriors were ahead 53-40 by half time.
After the first few minutes into the second half, the Warriors extended the lead to 59-43. Chatfield managed to score their own points with quick rebounds but also allowing fouls.
Caledonia’s Noah King (21) racked up points for the team, along with Jashon Simpson (14), Casey Schultz (2), Austin Klug (3) and other teammates playing.
Late in the second half, the scored increased by nearly 30 points after battling for the ball by the both teams, including more fouls, turnovers and rebounds.
Final score for this game was 101-69. This week the Warrior boys take on Byron, Jan. 7, away; Dover-Eyota, Jan. 9, home; and meet Minneapolis North, Jan. 11, home.
