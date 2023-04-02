Houston’s American Legion is on a mission to honor veterans this Hoedown.

Houston Hoedown, scheduled for the last weekend in July, is an annual event and a lasting tradition in the area. The American Legion in Houston plans to participate in this year’s Hoedown by providing an approximately 200-foot-long, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that stands at our nation’s capital in Washington D.C.

The Moving Wall can be seen on display across the US and visited Camden, Tennessee in 2011.
This Hoedown marked the 19th anniversary of the wall's appearance in Houston.
The Moving Wall honors veterans who lost their life during the Vietnam War.
The American Legion in Houston is proud to bring back this historic landmark.

