Houston’s American Legion is on a mission to honor veterans this Hoedown.
Houston Hoedown, scheduled for the last weekend in July, is an annual event and a lasting tradition in the area. The American Legion in Houston plans to participate in this year’s Hoedown by providing an approximately 200-foot-long, half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall that stands at our nation’s capital in Washington D.C.
The wall features over 58,000 names of soldiers lost during the Vietnam War and will be rented for five days from the Vietnam Combat Veterans Ltd., an organization based out of White Plains in northern Michigan.
The wall is set to arrive in Houston on July 26. Legion members are responsible for building a platform prior to the wall’s arrival, which will be inspected before installation to ensure the structure is able to support the wall’s many heavy panels. The Moving Wall will then be placed the following morning and on display for all to see.
Patrons wishing to view this historic replica may do so at Trailhead Park, starting around noon on July 27. The wall will be in Houston for five days, with the installation remaining in town through July 31.
This is the second year the Houston Legion has rented the wall, with the first being 19 years ago.
“Last time it was here we were very surprised by the turnout. We had over 25,000 visitors and, for a town our size, that’s pretty good,” said Lyle Ellis, a Houston Legion Member.
The Legion initially wanted the wall for 2024. However, the installation is an extremely popular item and members quickly learned the wall was already booked for the end of July, 2024. As a result, the Legion decided to regroup and reserved the wall for this year.
“It was there in 2004,” said Ellis. “We wanted to have it for the 20 year anniversary, but with all the bookings we can’t get it next year. So, it’s actually 19 years since it’s been in Houston.”
“The reason we’re doing it again is, after 20 years there’s a whole new generation of people that can see it who didn’t get the chance,” said Ellis. “The ones that saw it last time possibly came with their father or grandfather and didn’t really understand it. Now, 20 years later, they can get a better concept of what it represents.”
The total cost to rent The Moving Wall for the five days is $7000. With this in mind, Houston Legion members are asking anyone interested in contributing a monetary donation for this cause to submit a check, made out to the Moving Wall Fund, to Rushford State Bank in Houston.
“We are looking for any kind of donation to offset the cost,” said Ellis. “If someone doesn’t want to contribute a monetary donation, that’s perfectly fine. We have to guard the wall 24 hours a day and could use help. Anybody wanting to do a shift and donate their time to help guard the wall or answer questions from visitors would be greatly appreciated.”
Shift guards are not required to wear any specific attire. They will, however, be issued a badge by the Houston Legion that is attached to a lanyard and will identify them as guards or sources of information for attendees. Local businesses are also encouraged to donate water and food for volunteers participating in the 24 hour guard duty.
“The only way the soldiers are going to be remembered is if we keep teaching about the wall and what it represents,” said Ellis.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
