By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
There are memories that time cannot dim, and bonds that the years cannot erase.
For Vietnam veteran Bob Hafner of La Crescent, Minnesota, a 2017 reunion brought that all into focus. That’s when three members of a single squad who hadn’t seen each other in 47 years gathered in Hafner’s hometown.
They were members of the “Tropic Lightning” 25th Infantry Division, 3/22. Young men who belonged to an assault helicopter unit. On that day nearly a half-century later, Hafner greeted Robert Rivas of Littlefield, Texas and Barry Smith of Hardinsburg, Kentucky.
The La Crescent resident said that “My two best buddies were Sgt. Barry Smith - he was my squad leader - the best squad leader I could ever have, and my best buddy Robert Rivas. I always called him Roberto...
“I got to Vietnam in December of ‘69,” Hafner recalled. “I was 19 years old.”
During the invasion of Cambodia, “We were out in the jungle for 50 days,” Hafner said.”We were out in the jungle for a lot of missions, and we stayed out there... we had to jump off with all of our gear, and all we had to sleep in was a poncho liner. They’d supply us with c-rations.”
In a phone interview, Smith told the Argus that some of the c-rations were the topic of lots of jokes. Some were said to be World War II leftovers, and some contained items that were – to say the least - difficult to stomach.
Many of the locales the squad was deployed to had colorful names like Parrot’s Peak, the Elephant’s Ear, the Fishhook, and the Michelin Rubber Plantation. But regardless of the moniker, all of them evoke strong memories for those who fought there.
Rivas was shot in the knee by a sniper at “the Elephant’s Ear,” and that’s where Smith (who had arrived in-country prior to Hafner) and the Minnesota man had to part company with the young Texan, placing the wounded man on a medivac helicopter while assuring him that he’d “be all right.”
Smith stated that his original squad had just about been wiped out, either “wounded or worse,” when a lieutenant told him he should serve as a squad leader. “I told him yes, if I could pick my men,” he replied.
“The Roberts were a part of that team. They never let me down. We knew what to do almost without speaking to each other, just using hand signals or nodding... And when I took the job I vowed that all of my squad would come home. So it hit us pretty hard when Rivas was wounded.
“A squad is like a team, like your immediate family. A platoon is like your cousins. It’s something that a lot of people can’t understand, how in six or seven months you form a friendship that will last forever, because of what you went through...”
Smith and Hafner parted ways in August of 1970. But the former sergeant would later make a point of trying to locate as many of his squad members as possible. And that effort yielded results after social medial platforms made it a bit easier to look up long-lost friends.
“When we came to Houston County, we were treated like someone special,” he said. “We consider La Crescent our second home because of the friendliness of the people. Bob Hafner is my brother, and will be for life, as is Robert Rivas, and anyone else who was in my squad.”
There’s a pair of stones at a veteran’s monument in La Crescent that take note of the 2017 reunion, as well as a few facts about the participants. One states that Hafner was awarded two bronze stars, two air medals, an Army commendation and a purple heart. Rivas earned two purple hearts, an air medal, and an Army commendation with valor device. Smith was awarded a silver star, bronze star with valor, Army commendation, and an air medal. Each air medal represents 25 strikes or flights. Hafner totaled 73 missions, deploying from helicopters.
“It’s amazing how close you get to guys when you’re in combat,” Hafner noted. “We had a good squad.”
After the men parted, “I was always wondering how they were doing, and I never expected that I would see them again. So it was just a huge celebration. It was like seeing one of your family members who you hadn’t seen in almost 50 years. We just hooked up like it was yesterday. They’ve been to my house two times, and I’ve been down to see Rivas. Now we call each other at least once a week,” he said. “We’re brothers.”
