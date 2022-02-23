By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
There’s nothing like the taste of fresh food on your plate, and kids in the Caledonia School District could soon have that benefit.
Caledonia Public Schools received a Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) Farm to School grant that will allow the district to start bringing local, fresh food to students. The grant is called a First Bites Mini Grant, and the district received $5,000 to start connecting with farmers.
Caledonia resident Rachelle Meyer is a driving force behind the grant. She researched how kids can eat healthier and fresher foods in schools.
“I was just more interested in getting local food. I just started researching on my own, the grant popped up and I started researching,” she said. “It’s something I’m passionate about. I like getting fresh food to my kids.”
School administration can start connecting with local farmers who are certified Minnesota Grown producers. Even if it’s as simple as providing locally produced beef sticks as a snack, it counts. The district can use the $5,000 to plan several menus or use it all at once.
Meyer has done much of the legwork, including compiling a list of potential partners who might be able to provide enough food to feed about 600 kids and what it might cost. The school chooses who to partner with, and figures out the drop-off and pick-up logistics of the food.
The Land Stewardship Project provided assistance in finding resources and directing Meyer to other people who have started similar farm to school programs, such as Lyn Halvorson in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Halvorson helped Meyer with the grant process.
She presented her information to school administration, including middle/high school principal Nathan Boler and food service director Rachel Stackhouse.
“I think it is a great way to include farming and our community into school lunches,” Stackhouse said. “We want to offer healthier options for our children and get our students involved in nutrition and agricultural education.”
Boler agreed and said the goal is to provide students with as many fresh fruits and vegetables as possible.
“We know that some students are not getting well-rounded meals at home, which makes these options at school that much more important,” he said. “This also helps show students different foods that can be both tasty and healthy for them. Exposure to a wide variety of fruits and vegetables is the first step in setting students up for lifelong healthy eating habits.”
The school has been steadily working at providing fresh foods to students, and the grant offers a chance to broaden the use of fresh products, Stackhouse added. Possibilities in this area for fresh food include meats, dairy, produce and more.
She’s looking forward to the challenge and the changes, which have been forthcoming this year.
“We are excited to try new things, and use these farm products on the main line, salad bar or as a ‘try it’ item as well,” Stackhouse said.
Boler added the grant is a great way to showcase local businesses to students and staff, noting that anytime the school is able to partner with the community and local businesses, both benefit from the partnership.
It also presents an opportunity to partner with Caledonia’s FFA program as they start a garden. The goal is to get garden produce onto students’ plates.
“This is a great way for students to take ownership in the garden, and take pride in knowing their hard work [has] directly impacted the school and their peers,” Boler said.
Meyer also plans to present the information to other school districts in the area. Once they have that information, it’s an easier decision to apply for the grant. She’d also like to see future fundraising opportunities to sustain the program.
St. Mary’s School is currently waiting to hear if they were also approved for the mini grant. If so, their staff can use the list of Minnesota Grown producers and provide fresh food to their students and to St. John’s (St. Mary’s cooks for St. John’s).
“We’re a heavily agricultural community, and I think it’s a good thing,” Meyer said.
The grant program is expected to continue for quite a while, as MDA just allocated $748,000 to the program for fiscal year 2022. Schools apply in the fall, and then grant funds become available in 2023. However, not many schools are participating in the program, due to lack of information and lack of a streamlined process. Meyer hopes to change that.
“Schools don’t either know about it or don’t know why it’ll benefit them,” she said.
If school administrators are interested in the information Meyer has compiled, they can contact her at info@wholesomefamilyfarms.com or 507-450-2886. The Meyers are also happy to share education on soil health and re-generative agriculture.
Meyer farms with her husband, Jordan, at Wholesome Family Farms outside of Caledonia. They’ve introduced different sustainable farming methods to their land and worked on re-generative agriculture.The goal is to teach the next generation of farmers to farm sustainably in the environment and to have healthy soils and animals, while also maintaining a profit.
That’s one of the future goals of the grant program. As Caledonia gets its feet wet with the smaller grant, the district is able to apply for the Full Tray Grant this fall, which is $25,000. Those funds can be used for equipment upgrades in order to keep fresh food fresh and provide agricultural education. Any funds that are raised for the food program are also matched by MDA.
“We’re giving the next generation a head start,” she added. “I know a lot of kids in high school that want to buy the family farm and this is a way they can. To provide more education.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.