By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A long-awaited elevator will soon carry visitors up, up and away to the second and third floors of Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove.
An effort nearly four years in the making, the elevator should be finished by next March, Director of Development Katie O’Regan said, but the organization is looking forward to providing access to those floors.
“The majority of our exhibit space is on the second and third floor. The stairs are steep, cool and historical, but really steep,” she said. “So many people are interested in the exhibits but they can’t walk up stairs. It will bring a shine to the historical center.”
Since the center (the Ballard House) is on the National Register of Historic Places (added in 2017), it was tricky to install an elevator without ruining the integrity of the building, O’Regan added. Finally, architects found the best place for it: in the space of the current kitchen area, now torn apart to make way for the elevator.
It doesn’t come without a price, though. Giants will need to raise $75,000 for the project. They’ve already gotten good start with Spring Grove Soda Pop labels featuring TV star Ed Asner and recent special guest at the inaugural Spring Grove International Film Festival in September. Additionally, people can also make annual pledges toward the elevator project, O’Regan said.
“It’s a fun thing to be a part of,” she added. “We’re gonna be rocking next year. We’ve got some good programming.”
Giants is a relatively young organization, getting their start in 2009 and cementing themselves as Spring Grove and surrounding area’s historical and genealogical research center, in addition to hosting various events.
O’Regan said they didn’t let the pandemic stop them from doing socially distanced events, such as the film festival where guests could either view films in person or online. She also credits the board of directors for their efforts, especially in upcoming programming.
Currently, the gift shop is open for visitors, but the rest of the building remains closed. Services like DNA testing through Ancestry.com and recording family history and stories are still available.
“We want to preserve the present for the future, celebrating today’s heritage,” O’Regan said. “We have our own heritage, we aren’t the past. We’re creating our own heritage.”
Visit Giants on their Facebook page or at giantsoftheearth.org.
