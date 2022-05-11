By Jordan Gerard
T
he Brownsville Fire Department is looking forward to updating their fleet of firefighting trucks, with the addition of two new ones from a DNR surplus sale. The council approved the purchase at its regular meeting on Wednesday, May 6.
Fire chief Ben Novak, training officer Brandon Frank and firefighter Tony Kath were present at the meeting. Novak reported the tanker truck at Eitzen Truck Shop was nearing completion. In the meantime, the department requested a purchase of two trucks from a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) surplus program.
The two 2011 F-350 Ford trucks have less than 100,000 miles on them. They would fill the need for a new brush truck and replace a 90s Ford pumper truck. The second truck will be the department’s “rescue rig” and that replaces a 2000 one-ton truck. The 90s Ford truck was reported to be leaking water, and upon investigation, the department found that it was rusted through on the bottom. Not to mention the suspension is no longer adequate. It’s also been sitting in the station for about 30 years.
When the option came to buy two new trucks, the department jumped at it. It takes about six to eight years to get to the top of the list again. The department is also lucky that the DNR will let two trucks go to one department, Novak added.
“It would be financially irresponsible to pass this up, considering they need to be replaced,” Kath said.
Council member and firefighter Jake Danielson said he was able to test drive the trucks and said they were well taken care of. The trucks are a 2011 Ford one-ton diesel, long box. One is an extended cab while the other is a regular cab.
Cost for the trucks is $29,200, and funds are coming from the department’s capital account, where American Rescue Plan Act funds were deposited from Houston County.
The stipulation is that the department needs to own them for a year. With the new tanker almost complete, and potential for a brush truck grant to come through, the department could sell one of these trucks in a year and get more than their money back, Novak explained.
The council approved the request.
Other news
The council approved a building permit for Barbara and Judd Bowman, who plan to remove the roof of their home and put in a second floor.
The council discussed a 90-day review of the “Well Built Humans” exercise group that has been taking place at the community center. City treasurer Jenna Knight reported the agreement was going well.
Sam Boma reported the brush site will return to its regular open days of Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Jamie Thompson said he was no longer able to take care of the brush site. The brush site is limited to open days due to inappropriate dumping, such as pallets and garbage in the burn pile and compost in the wood chip pile. The council was grateful for Thompson cleaning up the site when he did take care of it.
The council approved fees for the summer recreation program. Cost is $40 per child. The program is six weeks long and takes place four days a week. Scholarship assistance may be available for families who need it. The coordinator is Abby Spagl and assistants are Audrey Slyvester and Mariah Von Arx.
The City of Brownsville could potentially receive up to $55,187.53 in Covid-19 State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) through the U.S. Department of the Treasury. City Clerk Steve Schuldt said the request had to be submitted by April 30. The funds can be used for infrastructure improvements, and the city needed to have a plan for the funds by August.
The council approved a building permit for Nick Serres, who is adding 8 ft. by 14 ft. onto a garage.
They also approved a building permit for Shawn Colsch’s property on the west end of town. This building permit is for the west side of the property. The east side permit was approved last August. Colsch needed this permit in order to apply for a driveway permit from Houston County.
The council discussed options for replacing or repairing wooden bleachers at the ball field, as Knight pointed out bleachers were damaged and some of the wood is dry-rotted.
During public comment, resident Barb Hurley asked when the city was due to get broadband. The north end of town near County 18 and Highway 26 has fiber optic cable and broadband, but much of city limits is still left out of that. Mayor Al Whitesitt relayed that Acentek told him it would be a “few more years” before new cable would be installed.
Hurley suggested starting a petition and bringing it to Acentek in an effort to speed up the process. The council can accept the petition and issue a proclamation.
The council discussed a conservation easement with David Hey, who owns two parcels of about 26 acres on the upper part of the bluff. He owns a city block to the west that abuts it. He wants a conservation easement on the upper part and then wants to know if the lower part of the property is buildable. Before he can do that, the city would need to vacate an alleyway that’s part of the property.
The conservation district gives guidelines on if a property is buildable or not, Hey said. He was working with the Root River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). An ordinance states if a property has more than 50% of a 15% or less grade, it’s buildable. The city asked for more time to investigate the topic and agreed to stay in communication with Hey and the SWCD.
Before the regular council meeting, the council held the annual Local Board of Equalization meeting, and after an hour-long meeting. Residents are encouraged to contact the county assessor’s office if they have any questions on their property values.
Finally, the council approves its annual League of Minnesota Cities insurance policy, which increased by $500 from last year, for a total of $28,054.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the Brownsville City Council will be June 8, at 7 p.m. in the community center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.