By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers hosted grapplers from Decorah on Tuesday, December 21. The Vikings forfeited 106, 195, and 285 to the Warriors, who won the meet by a convincing 60-9 margin.
Braxton Lange got the pin at 113, while teammate Simon Seymour scored an 8-0 victory at 120. Brandon Ross wasted no time at 126, pinning his man in less than two minutes. At 132, Owen Denstad scored a 5-1 win, followed by a 5-2 win for the Warriors at 138 from teammate Isaac Blocker. Tucker Ginther scored a 16-1 technical fall at 145, notching his 100th varsity wrestling victory, much to the delight of Warrior fans. Cory Scanlan pinned his opponent at 152, and Eric Mauss stepped up in a close match at 182, tying the score 1-1 in the third period, then winning with a sudden takedown in overtime which brought the hometown crowd to it’s feet. At 220, Warrior Tyler Jennings got the fourth pin of the night for C/H.
On Wednesday, December 29th Caledonia is set to compete at the massive Bi-State Classic wrestling meet in La Crosse, Wisconsin. That event has posted a 9 a.m. starting time, and will take place at the La Crosse Center (300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse).
