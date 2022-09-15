The Houston County Township Officers Association (HCTOA) held its 61st annual business meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 14 at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Chairman Richard Markos presided at the two-hour long meeting.
Officers from the 17 townships in the county were in attendance. Other attendees included the state association district one director, as well as county commissioners and department heads, and other guests.
A moment of silence was taken to remember deceased township officers over the past year, including Dale Omodt, Janie Sheffer, Dick Snow and Tom Knutson.
Treasurer Arlyn Pohlman presented the 2021 financial report of the county association, which showed a beginning balance of $11,558.89. Income was $10,764.92 and expenses amounted to $15,677.42, leaving a year’s end balance of $6,646.39.
Association president Richard Markos opened the meeting by stating, “On behalf of the association, we thank you for coming as we take time to reflect on this past year and the challenges it presented, and as a result attempt to broaden our perspectives on our duties and responsibilities.”
Markos relayed some interesting statistics about Minnesota, Houston County and Townships. Houston County is one of 87 counties in the state. Houston County has 17 of the 1,900 townships in the state. There are 60,000 miles of township roads in the state, of which 50% are township roads. One million people live in townships, with .02% of them in Houston County. There are 882 miles of roadways in Houston County, of which 450 miles (51%) are township roads. Approximately 20,000 people reside in the county; 8,200 (41%) live in townships. In the state of Minnesota, there are 9,000 township officers. Houston County has 85 township officers.
“These statistics present daunting challenges to keep us viable and eligible to grow amid the numbers,” Markos said. “In other words, we may be small by comparison, but our issues and concerns and needs should not go unnoticed.”
Efficient township governments are necessary in order to run a country. They are a prime example of true American democracy in which the people have more control in the actions of their government. Township officers, clerks and treasurers represent the core of government in Minnesota. These officers are charged with a variety of duties, including roads, signs, bridges, weed control, levying of taxes, and monitoring and performing elections to name a few.
“These officials work with a variety of branches of government in legislative and legal concerns on all levels of government to get things done,” Markos stated, adding, “On behalf of your association, I want to thank you for your efforts, your dedication and your zeal and concern in serving and protecting all the citizens in your townships.”
Townships in Houston County are divided into four quadrants, each with two representatives. The southwest quadrant consists of Black Hammer, Caledonia, Spring Grove and Wilmington townships, and is represented by Jim Solum and Mike Patterson. Mayville, Winnebago, Crooked Creek and Jefferson townships are in the southeast quadrant, with Arlyn Pohlman and Eugene Tessmer as representatives.
The northeast quadrant includes Mound Prairie, La Crescent, Hokah, Union and Brownsville townships, represented by Richard Markos and John Welda. Houston, Money Creek, Sheldon and Yucatan townships are the northwest quadrant, with Richard Nelson and John Beckman as representatives. Larry Gaustad is the board member at large. With no nominations coming from the floor, all were re-elected.
MAT report
“Thank you for volunteering for your position,” Rex Edge, district one director of nine counties with the Minnesota Association of Townships (MAT), stated. “Let me know if you are having a problem.” The MAT convention is scheduled for Oct. 14–15.
Accomplishments this year include getting a definition of a volunteer driver passed, so that drivers can run on their own insurance and not have to purchase commercial insurance. The Senate appropriated part of auto parts sales tax to township roads. Continue pushing for broadband for the last mile – rural areas. “We need this out here. With COVID, home schooling and businesses working from home, more broadband is needed,” Edge commented.
Elections
Markos read a report from Donna Trehus, the county treasurer/auditor, who could not attend the meeting.
The 2022 primary election on Aug. 9 was the first election in the county where Poll Pads were used. The county currently has 33 poll pads, which are electronic rosters only, replacing the paper rosters and do not contain voting results. They were not connected to the internet at the polling locations. Uploading the voter information to the State was a success and took a fraction of the time it normally takes by scanning in each name to the State voting site. Overall, feedback from the precinct workers was positive. We would like to provide a refresher training course on the Poll Pad process before the General Election in November. Overall voter turnout for the primary election was 27%.
Looking ahead to the Nov. 8 general election, Trehus reported Houston County has 12,506 registered voters. We anticipate a very good voter turnout for this election. As of mid-September, there have been roughly 200 requests for Absentee Ballots to be mailed. Applications are anticipated to come from our overseas/military voters, health care and nursing home residents, as well as safe at home residents.
Recently, the county board approved hiring a part-time employee (20 hours/week) in the auditor-treasurer’s office to assist with some of the additional duties and provide back up for the department as a whole. Poll Pads will not be used for the 2023 Township Election on March 14.
Environmental Services/Zoning Administrator
Martin Herrick is the “new rookie”, having replaced Aaron Lacher in the Environmental Services Department. “Solid waste capacity issues are being addressed,” Herrick reported. “The La Crosse County Waste System is in the final stages of permitting a new landfill with 12-15 years capacity.” Houston County uses 8 to 9 percent of the La Crosse system.
We are looking at doing some changes with the hazardous waste collections, but the light bulb and paint care program will be the same for next year.
Regarding zoning, “There are definitely things going on,” he noted. We are implementing a new permit system over the winter and spring called Geo permit. It’s a new system with Schneider that hopefully will be more user friendly. It will require new log ins.
The BIG project is updating the Comprehensive Land Use Plan. A consulting firm from St. Paul has been retained. Jeannine Clancy, program director, strategic and community partnerships with TKDA, explained the process by means of a slide presentation.
Houston County’s plan will guide county residents and decision-makers to plan for future growth and development through 2040 and beyond so that important agricultural land, natural resources, and other open lands are preserved.
When completed, Houston County’s plan will serve as an expression of the county’s future vision and a strategic map to reach that vision. The plan will be an important tool for the county to articulate desired land use patterns to ensure a safe, pleasant, and economical environment for residential, agricultural, commercial and recreational activities. The plan will also provide the overall foundation for all land use regulation in Houston County.
Clancy pointed out, “This is your plan. We are here to help you achieve it.”
In conclusion, Herrick stated, “Thank you for being our eyes and ears. Please contact me if there is anything we can help with, or if you have any concerns. I look forward to working with all of you.”
Transportation department
County Highway Engineer, Brian Pogodzinski reported that this year, there were three township bridges replaced, and major resurfacing projects completed on three county highways. Several projects are scheduled for 2023.
“Over a decade ago Houston County was one of the worst counties in the state with deficient bridges. We are now down to four deficient township bridges, one closed township bridge and one deficient county bridge, two load posted and one closed township bridge and one load posted country bridge,” Pogodzinski stated. “The average bridge age in Houston County is now under 31 years old. The national average is over 43 years old.”
The current township bridge account balance of $269,856 has all been dedicated. An additional $240,815 of special town bridge funds have also been dedicated to help cover the remaining costs associated with township bridge projects.
Briefs from other speakers
Having served 34 years in law enforcement, Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett is not seeking re-election. Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg is the only candidate for the position, and he will be good at it, Inglett assured.
With the upcoming retirement of the City of Spring Grove’s Police Chief Paul Folz, the department is very close to a contract with the city for law enforcement services. Two new deputies will be hired to fulfill this contract.
County Attorney Samuel Jandt reported that the Comprehensive Land Use Plan is long in coming. Since COVID, most court cases are being handled by ZOOM. Jandt has seen an increase in mental health issues in the county. Crime is down. There haven’t been many calls, and not as many bars are open, he commented. There are no facilities or beds in the state for juveniles.
Senator Jeremy Miller noted that public safety is a major issue in the state.There has been a sharp decline of police officers, who are retiring at a younger age and faster rate. The legislature is working on providing more funding for roads and bridges, and making a significant investment in broadband. The last session ended, but will continue on these matters next year.
