The Houston County Township Officers Association (HCTOA) held its 61st annual business meeting Wednesday evening, Sept. 14 at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. Chairman Richard Markos presided at the two-hour long meeting.

Houston officer's association.jpg

Pictured, the Houston County Township Officer’s Association 2022 board members. In front are: Arlyn Pohlman – treasurer, Richard Markos – president, and Richard Nelson – secretary. In back are board members: Jim Solum, John Beckman, Eugene Tessmer, Larry Gaustad and Mike Patterson. John Welda was not present.

Officers from the 17 townships in the county were in attendance. Other attendees included the state association district one director, as well as county commissioners and department heads, and other guests.

Load comments