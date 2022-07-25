The top half of a highline pole hangs over the roadway at the entrance to Valley High Golf Course on Saturday, July 23. Storms ravaged Houston County at about 3 p.m., bringing wind speeds that topped entire trees and caused property damage in Houston, Caledonia and the surrounding countryside. No injuries or deaths were reported with the storm.
Houston County saw some wicked weather this past weekend as a storm system brought high winds and an EF-0 tornado just north of Houston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The storms came through at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. A weak tornado touched down north of Houston on the west side of State Highway 76, crossing the road and traveled 4.45 miles through Paradise Valley. It lasted about five minutes, the weather service said. The maximum width of the tornado was about 40 yards.
Wind speeds ravished the area and reached an estimated peak of 81 mph, the weather service reported. The effects of the tornado were seen throughout the county. Fallen trees blocked roadways, powerlines were down, and property damage including roofs ripped off barns. The area also lost power for at least a few hours, though everything has since been restored.
The dugouts at the Houston High School softball field were toppled, and the shelter at the city ball field was knocked off its posts. Large trees were toppled all over town.
Houston Fire Department and volunteers banded together to help with the cleanup, and no injuries or deaths resulting from this severe weather were reported. Seekamp Logging and Excavating, in addition to other volunteers, helped with clean up after the storm.
