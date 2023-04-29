ABC's newest fundraiser is returning in 2023.

Ability Building Community is excited to announce Racing for Abilities, a fundraiser that benefits programs and services, will be held May 6 at Elsie’s Bar & Grill in Caledonia. Racing for Abilities is a Kentucky Derby fundraiser that was first established in 2022 by Ability Building Community (ABC).

2022 ABC Kentucky Derby fundraiser - Sun Dogs

The Sun Dogs (pictured here) will perform from 2-5 p.m., at Elsie’s & Grill on May 6 as part of the Ability Building Community fundraiser, Racing for Abilities. Photo courtesy of Ability Building Community
2022 ABC Kentucky Derby fundraiser

Racing for Abilities, a Kentucky Derby fundraiser, is back for it’s second year. The fundraiser is set to return on May 6 from 1-7 p.m., at Elsie’s Bar & Grill. The event will help support programs and services for Ability Building Community (ABC). Photo courtesy of Ability Building Community
