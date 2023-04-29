The Sun Dogs (pictured here) will perform from 2-5 p.m., at Elsie’s & Grill on May 6 as part of the Ability Building Community fundraiser, Racing for Abilities. Photo courtesy of Ability Building Community
Racing for Abilities, a Kentucky Derby fundraiser, is back for it’s second year. The fundraiser is set to return on May 6 from 1-7 p.m., at Elsie’s Bar & Grill. The event will help support programs and services for Ability Building Community (ABC). Photo courtesy of Ability Building Community
Ability Building Community is excited to announce Racing for Abilities, a fundraiser that benefits programs and services, will be held May 6 at Elsie’s Bar & Grill in Caledonia. Racing for Abilities is a Kentucky Derby fundraiser that was first established in 2022 by Ability Building Community (ABC).
Matthew Lambert, the communications and development specialist at ABC said having an event like Racing for Abilities is vital in keeping a strong connection between ABC and the community, as the country moves further away from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2019, we changed our name from Ability Building Center to Ability Building Community,” Lambert said. “We wanted to make sure our connection with the community was a priority. Being able to have our individuals served and staffed with members of the community helps bring everyone together and lets people know we aren’t just staying within our buildings.”
The disability services sector in the state has struggled to bounce back since the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the entire company, staff are down 60 members, while serving 712 individuals with disabilities on a weekly basis. There have been difficult times, but ABC had no layoffs during the state shutdown and filled orders as best as they could.
ABC has been a staple of southeastern Minnesota since it first began in the basement of Samaritan Bethany Nursing Home in Rochester 66 years ago. ABC established Woodland Industries and purchased similar disability services providers in La Crescent and Caledonia, rebranding them as ABC Works.
Along with watching the Kentucky Derby, attendees will have a chance to bid on items in a live and silent auction. Items up for bid include a football signed by Minnesota Vikings player C.J. Hamm. There will also be a chance to purchase raffle tickets.
On the day of attendees are given the chance to purchase a $10 wristband before entering. This wristband will give the purchaser free food, a Mint Julep and a chance to win a $50 gift card. Don’t forget to wear your best derby attire for a chance at special prize!
Lambert said Racing for Abilities is supposed to be a fun occasion that gives people the chance to listen to live music by The Sun Dogs, meet with some of the great people at ABC and support a great cause.
“There’s no doubt you see our busses and vans in the community,” Lambert said. “But to truly understand why ABC is such a special place, take an afternoon, spending time together to really appreciate it.”
If you are interested in learning more about Racing for Abilities, follow ABC’s social media pages and website for details. Racing for Abilities is hosted by Elsie’s Bar & Grill from 1-7 p.m., on May 6.
