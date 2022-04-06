By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Alaska may be far away, but for Caledonia Area Elementary’s third graders, the 50th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was up close and personal, as they followed the entire race and met the winner virtually via Zoom.
To the students, meeting winner and Minnesota native Brent Sass, was like seeing a celebrity, third grade teacher Shannon Kochie said.
“The students were shocked and so excited. They couldn’t believe they were going to meet the winner of the Iditarod,” she said. “We followed the Iditarod so closely, and Brent is a huge deal in their eyes!”
Though they were a bit starstruck during the interview, students enjoyed learning about mushing and how Sass started his career. After the interview, Sass took them outside virtually to tour his homestead and meet the dogs.
“I think for many kids, learning about the Iditarod and talking with Brent, really opened their eyes to something they knew nothing about, a lifestyle that is so different from ours, and a true example of what grit is all about,” Kochie said.
She reached out to Sass and then his sister, who runs his social media, got in touch with her. Sass responded right away and they set up a time to Zoom. Kochie said he was flexible and kind to work with them to set it up.
Kochie and third grade teacher Candyce Deck incorporated several standards into the lesson plans for the Iditarod unit, including reading, writing, listening and speaking. Students chose a musher to research and follow throughout the race. They created an informational booklet about the race, and incorporated vocabulary, charts, diagrams, timelines and sidebars into the books they created.
Students created their own race of sorts, called the “Iditaread.” As students earned reading minutes, they moved down the trail, passing checkpoints and moving their way to the finish line in Nome, Alaska. The goal was to reach 1,000 minutes, or about the same length as the race, Kochie said.
During the Zoom session, students asked questions via an online class collaboration board. Other students could also “like” questions if they wanted to know the same answer, she added. It also helped students practice listening and speaking skills while interviewing Sass.
Kochie said she’d do the unit again, and this was the first time she planned activities around the race.
“I have never done a unit on the Iditarod, and this was one of those times when I was learning right along with my students,” she said. “We had so much fun, and it seemed like it sparked so much excitement for the students. I’m already thinking of what I want to keep the same and what I want to tweak for next year. I can’t wait to do it again!”
Students even checked the race website daily, and sometimes hourly, to see where their mushers were at and how the dogs were doing.
Brent Sass is originally from Minnesota, and Kochie and her students found out he has a semi load of meat for his dogs delivered from Altura, Minnesota.
“I think that made it extra special for us, knowing we were talking to someone who grew up in Minnesota,” she added.
