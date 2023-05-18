"We got to prairie du Chien last evening, and to Brownsville about six this morning." - Henry David Thoreau, May 25, 1861

When the steamboat, Itasca, pulled into Wild Cat Landing at Brownsville early on morning of May 25, 1861, no one noted, nor would have recognized, one of the passengers. A short, unimpressive figure, the author of A Week on the Concord and Merrimack Rivers, Civil Disobedience and Walden. Thoreau stopped at Brownsville on his way from his home in Concord, Massachusetts to St. Paul, in hopes that the change of climate would alleviate his tuberculosis.

Henry David Thoreau.jpeg
