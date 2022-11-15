Houston County residents came together to celebrate their Viking heritage at the first annual Viking Fest in Spring Grove.

The Sons of Norway hosted the inaugural event at the Earth Heritage Center in downtown Spring Grove. It began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and ended at 1:30 p.m.

Viking Fest 5.jpg

Sons of Norway members fill the halls of the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center in Spring Grove.
Viking Fest 2.jpg

Karen and Dr. Jim Gray pose for a photo at the first annual Viking Fest in Spring Grove.
Viking Fest 1.jpg

A fun word search featuring traditional Viking runes is presented to Sons of Norway members at the first annual Viking Fest in Spring Grove.
Viking Fest 3.jpg

Rachel Storlie recites a Viking chant while keeping the beat with a cane.
Viking Fest 4.jpg

Sons of Norway member, Lee Grippen, is all smiles at the first annual Viking Fest in Spring Grove.

