Houston County residents came together to celebrate their Viking heritage at the first annual Viking Fest in Spring Grove.
The Sons of Norway hosted the inaugural event at the Earth Heritage Center in downtown Spring Grove. It began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and ended at 1:30 p.m.
Upon entering Giants of the Earth Heritage Center, attendees were invited to hang up their coats and received a burlap shirt cover in exchange. Rope was also provided and functioned as a belt to help cinch the burlap shirt covers. These shirt covers were worn in an effort to symbolize what would be considered traditional Viking dress.
Attendees additionally received wooden name tags that were worn like necklaces. These tags had engravings of each attendee's name, written out in traditional Viking runes, as well as in the classic Roman alphabet.
Viking Fest began with the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, followed by Ja, Vi Elsker Dette Landet (a traditional Viking song) and O, Canada.
Sons of Norway member, Rachel Storlie, then began telling stories of a Viking camp she had recently helped organize. According to Storlie, the camp was a week long and provided children the opportunity to learn more about the Viking age.
Storlie also led the Sons of Norway in various Viking chants that she taught at the camp and provided education to the Sons of Norway about the history of the Vikings.
Storlie dispelled common misinformation about the Vikings, predominantly centered around hygiene. Vikings are often thought of as smelly and full of dirt. However, Storlie informed the Sons of Norway that this was in fact not the case. Vikings were, instead, a rather proud group of individuals who were known to bathe every Saturday. According to Storlie, it was also common practice for Vikings to wash their hands and face prior to sitting down for a meal.
Storlie also informed the Sons of Norway that the common portrayal of Vikings with horns on their hats is in fact a misrepresentation, as horns are in no way a part of Viking culture.
After this presentation by Storlie, Viking Fest attendees were then invited to partake in a meal together. The main dish served was a traveler's porridge taken from a well researched cookbook that provides recipes for various meals that would have been common during the Viking age. Cheese, nuts, meats, and flatbread were also provided as a way of symbolizing what would be considered a modern-day Viking diet.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
