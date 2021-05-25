By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
The traditional symbol of Mother’s Day is the carnation, the lily for Easter and poinsettia for Christmas. On Memorial Day the red poppy serves as a symbol of remembrance to honor those who died trying to protect the country. The red poppies are the symbol of death, because of the flower’s blood red color.
National Poppy Day is Friday, May 28, and National Memorial Day is Monday, May 31.
In the year 1915, in the midst of World War I, Lt. Col. John McCrae of Ontario, Canada, took part in the 2nd Battle of Ypres, in the Flander’s Region in Belgium. His close friend Alexis Helmer was among the thousands that died there. After seeing the wild poppies that grew and quickly bloomed among the rows of simple wooden crosses that marked the many graves, McCrae wrote a poem titled “In Flander’s Field”. The poem could be a voice for the dead, speaking of their sacrifice and serving as their command to the living to press on.
In Flanders Fields
by John McCrae, May 1915
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion family. Four years later the distribution of poppies, traditionally as Memorial Day approaches, became a national program of The American Legion.
The poppies, which are made of crepe paper, are purchased by the Legion Auxiliary membership.
Some are placed on canisters, which are set out at various local businesses. People are encouraged to make a donation, take a poppy and wear it. The poppy should be worn respectfully on the left breast, near to the heart. This fundraising effort supports our country’s veterans.
The poppies are also used to decorate wreaths, that are placed in local cemeteries, including: Black Hammer, Wilmington, Old Wilmington, Trinity, Waterloo Ridge, two cemeteries in Dorchester, and in Viking Memorial Park.
Each cemetery has a display of five crosses, wreaths and flags representing World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War and All Other Wars.
Prior to Memorial Day, a committee of Spring Grove American Legion Auxiliary members get together to decorate the 39 wreaths that are used from year to year.
On the evening of May 18, Janet Fossum, Michelle Schwartzhoff, Ashley Horgen, Karen Langlie and Linda Eiken met in the Legion basement to prepare the wreaths. Janet, Michelle and Ashley are three generations of the family carrying out this responsibility. During their years in 4-H Ashley and her brother, Daniel, helped as a Community Pride project.
First of all, the faded poppies from the previous year are removed and then the greens of each wreath need to be fluffed up after having been stacked one-atop-another since the previous year. By hand, the ladies open up the pedals of each poppy to make it look showy.
Three poppies are grouped in a cluster, and then five clusters placed evenly around each wreath to represent the wars. That’s a total of 585 poppies! It is putsy work to attach each cluster so it will stay in place in the outdoor elements.
Two hours went by fast as the many hands were at work, and enjoyed visiting, laughing and telling stories from past year’s experiences with the ladies who do this project.
Over time, one wreath has gone missing, but when the faded wreaths need to be replaced (likely next year), the correct amount of 40 will be purchased.
Prior to Memorial Day, several Legionnaires take care of placing the crosses, wreaths and flags in the seven cemeteries, and also place U.S. flags on each veteran’s grave.
At the Memorial Day program in Viking Memorial Park, the Boy and Girl Scouts set the flags and place the wreaths on the crosses located on the south side of the park, facing Main Street.
Also of note is the practice of Dean Johnson and Jim Wilhelmson placing six big U.S. flags on tall poles at the entrance to Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery on the west end of Spring Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.