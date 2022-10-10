red baron flyers 5.jpg

The Red Baron Flyers showcase the majestic Mississippi River during an aerial tour of Houston County.

Viewing life from the air, the Red Baron Flyers hosted a fall colors tour, launching out of the Houston County airport in Caledonia Saturday, Oct. 8.

red baron flyers 3.jpg

The Red Baron Flyers proudly display their club name outside a hanger at the Houston County airport.

The event allowed attendees the opportunity to embark on an aerial tour of Houston County in one of two airplanes the flyers club houses at the airport, with a specific focus placed on the bluffs and getting to see the changes leaves from above.

red baron flyers 2.jpg

Pictured, one of two airplanes the Red Baron Flyers house at the Houston County airport.
red baron flyers 4.jpg

White Houston sign is visible from the air to help lost pilots orientate themselves.
red baron flyers 6.jpg

Spotted, the Caledonia High School building and football field.
red baron flyers 1.jpg

Spotted, Caledonia's iconic two water towers.
red baron flyers 7.jpg

The Red Baron Flyers visit New Albin, Iowa from the air.
red baron flyers 8.jpg

Spotted, local town Hokah during a Red Baron Flyer's aerial tour.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

