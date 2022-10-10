Viewing life from the air, the Red Baron Flyers hosted a fall colors tour, launching out of the Houston County airport in Caledonia Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event allowed attendees the opportunity to embark on an aerial tour of Houston County in one of two airplanes the flyers club houses at the airport, with a specific focus placed on the bluffs and getting to see the changes leaves from above.
In addition to Caledonia, other local towns, such as Hokah and Houston, were included in these aerial tours, as was the Mississippi River and New Albin, Iowa.
The price of admission was $40 per flight trip.
According to Ed Chapman, chief flight instructor and safety officer for the Red Baron Flyers, an estimated 50 people were served at the event, 37 of whom got in the air while friends and family took commemorative photos from the ground.
After expenses for fuel and plane maintenance, a little over $1,000 was raised by the Red Baron Flyers at the event.
“You could say it was a flying success,” said Chapman.
The Red Baron Flyers are a longstanding organization in the Caledonia community. The organization has been around for over 53 years and is the second oldest flyers club in Minnesota. The first is a club based in Rochester that is older than the Flyers but just four months.
The Flyers currently have 27 active members, with most hailing from the immediate Caledonia area. However, La Crescent, La Crosse, Onalaska and Trempealeau, Wisconsin are also represented within the club, as are the Twin Cities in Minnesota.
Of these 27 members, five are certified flight instructors and are available to help anyone who is interested in obtaining a pilot's license.
This is the first year that the Red Baron Flyers have hosted an aerial tour specifically put on for the fall colors. However, the organization has, in previous years, led tours out of the Fillmore County airport in Preston, Minnesota, as well as the Howard County airport in Cresco, Iowa.
Due to the success of Saturday’s event, it is the hope of the Red Baron Flyers that this fall colors tour of Houston County will become an annual event.
According to Chapman, the Red Baron Flyers also plan to offer a Winter Wonderland tour in late January or early February, as well as the club’s annual pancake breakfast on the last Sunday in June.
Both events will be based out of the Houston County Airport.
Chapman and the Red Baron Flyers would like to pay special thanks to Houston County and the district commissioner for continuing to maintain the airport and allowing the club to put on these events.
“A mile of highway will only take you a mile, but a mile of runway will take you anywhere,” said Chapman.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
