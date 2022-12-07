2022 Merry Market on Main 1.jpg

6 year old Justice sells handmade dollhouse Christmas trees at this year's Merry Market on Main in Hokah.
2022 Merry Market on Main 2.jpg

Cole Hazelton, Evan Horihan, Elizabeth Ott, Miranda Jambois and Mrs. A host a bake sale to raise money for new basketball hoops at St. Peter's in Hokah.

The indoor/outdoor Merry Market in Hokah brought community members to Main Street Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Merry Market originally started as a craft show at Hokah Hall. However, as outdoor activities became more popular during the pandemic, the event blossomed.

2022 Merry Market on Main 3.jpg

Jeff Erickson sells recycled bird suites and other homemade items at this year's Merry Market on Main in Hokah.
2022 Merry Market on Main 4.jpg

K's Konfectious D'lytes sells yummy baked goods at this year's Merry Market on Main in Hokah.
2022 Merry Market on Main 5.jpg

Kate Snodgrass sells lotions and other self care products at this year's Merry Market on Main
2022 Merry Market on Main 6.jpg

Lynn Ellis sells repurposed salt and pepper shakers at this year's Merry Market on Main in Hokah.
2022 Merry Market on Main 7.jpg

Wild Willow Soap and Gifts hands out popcorn and sells macarons at this year's Merry Market on Main.
2022 Merry Market on Main 8.jpg

B&B Honey Farm sells at the Merry Market on Main in Hokah.
2022 Merry Market on Main 9.jpg

Doug Dockter sells at this year's Merry Market on Main in Hokah.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments