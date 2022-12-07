The indoor/outdoor Merry Market in Hokah brought community members to Main Street Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Merry Market originally started as a craft show at Hokah Hall. However, as outdoor activities became more popular during the pandemic, the event blossomed.
“It got real big during the pandemic,” said organizer Kris Jergenson.
As more people got involved and isolation decreased, the Market expanded. This year, indoor selling spaces were made available at three different locations on Main Street in Hokah. Hokah Hall hosted one location, as did St. Peters Hall and Hummer’s Pub. Vendors with booths in indoor spaces were $20, with proceeds going to the Hokah Library and St. Peter’s.
“It’s just gotten so huge, so I’m so glad St. Peter's and the library stepped up,” said Kris Jergenson.
Some outdoors vendors could be seen as well, including B&B Honey. Organizer Kris Jergenson estimates there were over 50 vendors total at this year’s Merry Market on Main. The Butcher Shoppe and Free Range Exchange were both also open for business during the Merry Market.
Santa Claus also made appearances at the Merry Market and could be seen leisurely walking down Main Street.
Rustic Inspirations and the Hair Haven Salon in Hokah also hosted open houses during the Merry Market. There was also an estate sale just a few miles outside of Hokah.
The Merry Market on Main encourages its community to shop local and offers a host of Christmas present ideas, including rustic signs, ornaments and home decor, baked goods, bird houses, wreaths, honey, towels, clothes and much more.
“There is definitely a lot,” said Kris Jergenson.
Look out for another vendor's market happening in Hokah the first Saturday in May.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
