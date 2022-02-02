By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Time flies when you’re having fun, and it flies even faster when the time is passed at the local public library.
Houston Public Library celebrates its 20th birthday on Feb. 23, 2022, and the fun is just getting started with a free themed basket raffle. Any patron stopping by the library and using a library service can enter their name or the name of someone they love into a drawing for one of several themed baskets. More events including story times, breaker spaces, ukelele classes and special presentations can be found on their website at houston.lib.mn.us.
Library director Liz Gibson-Gasset and assistant Beth Peterson-Lee reflect on what has changed and what has stayed the same through the last 20 years.
Technology has changed physical libraries in vast ways, from card catalogs and stamped return cards to an online catalog system with ability to know if the book is in or out and when it’s coming back.
“We had a card catalog. From 2002 to 2005, we had cards with the return date stamped on it,” Peterson-Lee said. “How we used to research is different.”
“We called people when books were overdue,” Gibson-Gasset added. “Ordering books and crafts ... now we can find that online.”
The perception of a library has changed as well. Once a place of “Shhh!” and not hearing a peep, now it’s more of a fun and funky place, classes and programs, Peterson Lee said.
“How we interact with patrons and what they expect from us. We’re providing volunteer opportunities,” she added.
Libraries are still one of the few places where people can get internet access, and Houston has five public access computers.
Programming is a big component of what libraries can provide to their communities beyond books and internet access. Houston Public Library has an 11-week summer reading program complete with story times, activities and fun for kids.
The pandemic was the unexpected change that will leave some new practices behind such as curbside service.
“We thought that was maybe temporary, but people love it. They grab their bag and run away,” Gibson-Gasset said. “We do more home delivery. Our e-book and audiobook usage has gone up. It’s an easy option for people, given the uncertain times.”
Not all of the pandemic changes are good though, as the library had to move away from some of their programming like Saturday morning story time. They did find a compromise in hosting it outdoors until November. It plans to return in the spring.
“We just can’t have the gatherings like we used to,” Peterson-Lee said. “We have ukelele classes, breaker spaces for older kids who can wear masks.”
Other changes include less visits from Houston Public Schools and increased home wifi connectivity. People still come to the library to print, copy and fax items, she added.
A grassroots library
The library had a humble beginning as the result of a two-year grassroots effort to bring a library to Houston. Previously, a book mobile served reading needs. The library’s next location was a house on the corner of Maple and Grant streets.
“We had books in the bathroom, books in the kitchen,” Gibson-Gasset recalls. After nine months in that location, the current building on the corner of Main and Cedar streets was the library’s new home, after it was donated by Ace Telephone Company (now AcenTek) in 2002. For the library’s 10th birthday, they got a much-needed renovation.
She was hired on in December 2001 and started as the director from day one. With her, experience of working in a library since 16 years of age, Peace Corps volunteering and other community volunteering in Minneapolis, Gibson-Gasset took the reins and opened the library, working just nine hours a week.
“The rest was done by volunteers,” she said. “I like to think we’re the little library that could. In the beginning, the first 10 years, the library wouldn’t be here without thousands of volunteer hours.”
The library didn’t have an assistant until 2011, so volunteers stepped up to manage check outs and assist patrons, trained with Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (SELCO), cataloguing items, painting, shelving, among other duties.
“It just shows what it can do with people and determination,” she added. “This town has seen other things. The Root River Market, Nature Center, HAPI (Houston Area Preservation Initiative). People come up with amazing projects.”
Peterson-Lee has been the library’s assistant for the last seven and a half years. She started coming to the library with her son, and to use the internet to figure out if she should go to grad school. With a delivery job that kept her on the road, she would check out books on tape. Then she and her son came to story time on Saturday mornings and checked out books. Eventually, Peterson-Lee became a volunteer, and then was officially hired as the assistant.
Reading is still at the forefront
What hasn’t changed in 20 years is the reading needs for kids of all ages. Houston Public Library is here to help young families build healthy reading habits.
“It’s still a really good idea to read to your kids. Not just for learning literature and the alphabet. It’s the whole package, reading to your child,” Peterson-Lee said. “Making reading a quality time together a positive experience.”
“Both of us have a really strong interest in early literacy,” Gibson-Gasset said. The pandemic changed that too. The library offered 18 weeks of take-home story time kits that was funded by the Houston Area Community Foundation. Another round of those will be available through Thrivent Financial.
“Kids’ comprehension levels have really taken a hit. We want to remind people that we’re here to serve them,” she added. “We’re bigger than the 24,000 items in here. We have access to SELCO, MN Link ... We’re here as a resource for those kids to keep up reading and make it a family activity.”
Parents can help by modeling that behavior themselves. They can also allow their kids to read whatever they want to read. MN Link is a network of libraries across Minnesota.
“The back of a cereal box, recipes, weird books, comic books,” Peterson-Lee said.
Gibson-Gasset added that parents might get hung up on reading levels, but it’s also important to let kids read things that are easy and fun. She encouraged finding books that younger and older kids can read or listen to, and offering an incentive, such as watching the movie after reading the book.
“Kids now have a lot more choices in their life, however, the library is one place where any kid can be allowed to get whatever they want to get,” Gibson-Gasset said. “Books are mirrors and books are windows. Some kids need to see themselves and see others in books. Books can be very empowering in that way.”
“I think it’s extremely important to read fiction to develop empathy,” Peterson-Lee said. “Non-fiction is facts, fiction is truth. Kids need to see themselves as the hero of the story and see that other kids can do that too.”
Into the future
It’s no doubt that a library like Houston and the four others in Houston County will be around for future generations.
One futuristic idea that has taken hold across the state and the nation is fine-free libraries. Houston County libraries have adopted this policy in 2019, starting with children’s books.
“We thought it was a great thing, and when covid hit the next year, we found ourselves waiving fines left and right, quaranting things. It was unpredictable. It was a mess for everyone,” Gibson-Gasset said.
For some libraries, it can be a source of income, can affect their budget and ensure that patrons are willing to bring items back. However, library staff didn’t want fines to become a trap. A large family with multiple cards checking out books consistently, but sometimes forgetting to return items, can get expensive.
“We don’t want to be limiting access for people who need it the most,” Peterson-Lee said. So, fines have been removed on all library materials.
The library will still charge for items that are lost or damaged, and it will still respect other libraries’ policies. Items will still need to be returned to the library, and now the guideline is patrons can’t check out new items until the other items come back.
The Houston Public Library is open Mondays and Tuesdays, 2 to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed Fridays and Sundays.
