There will soon be a new chance to see art in the heart of Caledonia.
The Caledonia Art Gallery at 115 E. Main St. is owned by Claire O’Brien, a registered nurse; Josh O’Brien, her husband; and Jay L. Howard, a long-time businessman and former CEO of multiple companies. The Caledonia Gallery currently has no set opening date, but owners plan to be ready for business before the end of October.
Chairman Howard said The Caledonia Gallery seeks to attract “people that appreciate art.”
Each O'Brien owns 25% of the business, with Howard owning the other 50%. The three initially formed a partnership together, because they had all put in offers on the building when it was up for sale. After deciding they wanted to turn it into an art gallery, they started working together.
Howard wanted to note the all the help with getting the business started.
A worker of the previous business, Safari Motorcoach Corporation — a now-defunct luxury motorhome manufacturer — helped with a number of things, such as permits, low-interest loans and grants.
The gallery owners also received grants from different places, such as the city of Caledonia and Community Economic Development Associates. Howard called it, “very much a local affair.”
Howard also mentioned that they “could’ve gotten it done,” but stated it was extremely helpful to have received these grants and assistance.
At the time of this writing, The Caledonia Gallery has spoken to at least five local artists that were largely found through word of mouth. Howard clarified what he meant by “local,” stating, “if I could fill it with all Caledonia, I’d do it.”
However, though a priority may go to those in the closest vicinity, any artist within a 50-mile-radius could be brought in, particularly if there is a shortage of Caledonia artists able to fill the space.
The gallery may start by selling some of Howard’s expensive, private collection of sculptures worth thousands of dollars. However, the ultimate goal of the establishment is “to improve the lives of local artists, give them a venue for their work and make Caledonia more of a destination, if possible.”
The building was previously the Old Bubber’s jewelry store and has undergone many renovations since the community last saw it.
Since the new partners acquired the building, they have painted the original tin ceiling, put in a new heating system and new electrical, torn down the back half of the building that had deteriorated, rebuilt what was torn down and completely restored the exterior, among other improvements.
Though Howard has worked on historical restoration projects before, the three owners make design decisions together.
Howard previously worked on the Seven Pines Lodge restoration project in Lewis, WI through his Wyoming-based company, Resort Project Development LLC. Howard describes his motivation for these restoration projects by saying, “It’s really a labor love for me.”
Nearing the completion of renovations and opening soon, CEO Howard, CFO Clare O'Brien and Treasurer Josh O'Brien want this “to be a very special place.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
