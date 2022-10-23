Caledonia Gallery 5.jpg

Chairman Jay L. Howard stands in front of The Caledonia Gallery on Main Street.

There will soon be a new chance to see art in the heart of Caledonia.

The Caledonia Art Gallery at 115 E. Main St. is owned by Claire O’Brien, a registered nurse; Josh O’Brien, her husband; and Jay L. Howard, a long-time businessman and former CEO of multiple companies. The Caledonia Gallery currently has no set opening date, but owners plan to be ready for business before the end of October.

The opening room of The Caledonia Gallery features both the original limestone and the original ceiling, though the ceiling has been painted.
The Caledonia Gallery logo is displayed on the downtown building's new front window.
The building's original limestone is featured and lit up inside The Caledonia Gallery, as construction nears its completion.
A lot of people worked long and hard on the restoration project for The Caledonia Gallery.

