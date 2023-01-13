cal elementary school

Caledonia Elementary School students enjoy some free time reading, working on assignments online or getting help from educators.

In an impressive feat, Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test scores at Caledonia Elementary have increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving teachers and staff to wonder if some good came out of lockdown.

MCA Assessments are conducted once a year in the spring. In the 2018-19 school year, Caledonia Elementary achieved 64.7% proficiency in MCA reading and 60.7% in MCA math. However, in 2020-21 and 2021-22, these scores skyrocketed to 73.6% and 74.2% in reading, respectively, and 64.8% and 69.9% in math, respectively.

Mrs. McDonald reads to her students at Caledonia Elementary School.
Caledonia Elementary School students roam the halls.

