In an impressive feat, Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test scores at Caledonia Elementary have increased substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving teachers and staff to wonder if some good came out of lockdown.
MCA Assessments are conducted once a year in the spring. In the 2018-19 school year, Caledonia Elementary achieved 64.7% proficiency in MCA reading and 60.7% in MCA math. However, in 2020-21 and 2021-22, these scores skyrocketed to 73.6% and 74.2% in reading, respectively, and 64.8% and 69.9% in math, respectively.
Susan Link, Caledonia Elementary School principal, attributes this recent success to staff, programming and curriculum. Chief among the reasons is Caledonia Elementary taking advantage of its time while operating remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide increased one-on-one time with its students, especially utilizing its paraprofessional team to build that individualized education.
“In Caledonia, we have a strong education system and we should be proud of the efforts of our teachers, para-professionals and our students. After COVID, when other schools experienced a decline in test scores, our school showed a significant increase,” said Link. “We used distance learning time as an opportunity for our staff to work individually with our students at designated times.”
In addition to yearly MCA Assessments, which help the Elementary School better understand how well it is succeeding in reference to other Minnesota schools, Caledonia Elementary also has built in progress monitoring through FastBridge, as well as a vigorous new curriculum called iReady.
According to Link, the elementary’s FastBridge Assessments are given once every few months and are “like benchmarks” for each individual student. FastBridge helps the elementary school appropriately track its students’ educational progress throughout the year.
In addition to FastBridge, Caledonia Elementary also instituted a new curriculum in 2019, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, called iReady.
The Elementary School uses iReady Math and iReady Reading as vigorous tools to raise the bar for its students and ensure academic success. iReady was an extreme help during the pandemic because it allowed the math and reading programs to be run remotely. iReady Assessments are also given in the beginning, the middle and the end of the school year.
“The feedback from the teachers has been really positive with [iReady] and the kids enjoy it,” said Link.
The Elementary School has additionally had great success with Sonday, a phonetics program that is run as part of iReady Reading. According to Mrs. McDonald, educator at the school that teaches Sonday, the program is “a spelling program and it goes along with what the kids are learning at the time,” said Mrs. McDonald.
Taught daily, Sonday helps students learn the sounds of all the letters, as well as educates on how to write words and blend clusters together, such as AY and CK.
“The phonetics part of reading is so incredibly important for kids to learn and, if they know they’re sounds, then it's going to be easier for them to blend sounds to make words,” said Mrs. McDonald.
Mrs. McDonald is extremely proud of her students, how motivated they are and how successful they’ve been learning phonetics and utilizing Sonday.
“It’s amazing. It’s been an amazing program,” said Mrs. McDonald. “I’m really pleased with their progress. I’ve seen a good raise in the scores they’ve had on the assessments that we’ve done.”
Link also felt it was important to stress that standardized tests, though they are important, are not a holistic approach to learning.
“Test scores do not give the full picture of the student,” said Link.
Caledonia Elementary is currently in the top 10% of Minnesota schools, according to School Digger, ranking 83rd out of 858. School Digger also gives Caledonia Elementary five stars.
“Our teachers work extremely hard to provide our students with the tools they need to succeed. Caledonia Area Schools care about our students, families and community. It’s what we do and why we do it,” said Link.
