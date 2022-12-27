A teacher at Caledonia High School, Robbie Sobczak, presented to the School Board Monday, Dec. 19, regarding his desire to certify Sprague Woods as a state recognized outdoor classroom.
During this presentation, Mr. Sobczak not only provided the board with the application required to obtain the certification, but also stated he plans to have his students be responsible for filling out and eventually submitting the application, as part of a leadership class he is teaching next semester.
“I think the process for the students is the most valuable part,” said Nathan Boler.
Mr. Sobczak also let it be known that a large aspect of the certification process would be the creation of a School Forest Committee. According to the presentation, it is intended that the committee be made up of representatives from every subject area in the school, in addition to city officials and students.
This would therefore allow every subject matter at the school the opportunity to utilize the outdoor classroom.
“I want to have representatives from every department, so that it’s used by every discipline,” said Robbie.
Mr. Sobczak has also been working closely with Val Green, Caledonia’s DNR representative, in order to jump start the application process.
Some concerns were raised regarding the cost to maintain Sprague Woods, as well as possible liability issues, on the off chance that a student were injured while learning in the outdoor classroom.
However, these concerns were quickly put to rest, as the board was informed the cost for maintenance would remain with the city, as the city would continue to own the woods, and that any possible liability issues would be handled the same as any other class field trip.
Many board members expressed support for this certification, including Emma Stemper, a student representative. Stemper told a story about being offered the opportunity to go outside during the school day and how she and her peers enjoy being outdoors.
“Almost the majority of the class would go outside because it’s just better than being in the classroom,” said Emma Stemper.
“I think it’d be a great opportunity for the kids. There are several classes I can think of that would benefit,” said board member Wendy Woyczik.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
