A walk in Sprague Woods
A Caledonia teacher hopes to see Sprague Woods used as an outdoor classroom.

A teacher at Caledonia High School, Robbie Sobczak, presented to the School Board Monday, Dec. 19, regarding his desire to certify Sprague Woods as a state recognized outdoor classroom.

During this presentation, Mr. Sobczak not only provided the board with the application required to obtain the certification, but also stated he plans to have his students be responsible for filling out and eventually submitting the application, as part of a leadership class he is teaching next semester.

