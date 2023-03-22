111 East Grove Street is a one stop shop for all your hair care needs.
Previously from Iowa, Tamiko Hubka-Steele moved to Caledonia some 27 years ago, after meeting her late husband who is from Houston County. Though hairstyling was always a passion of Tamiko’s, she lived many lives before becoming a professional hairdresser. After trying out going to college for accounting, Tamiko realized it wasn’t for her and decided to enter the workforce as a factory employee in Spring Grove. She was even known to tend bar at the very place she now owns.
At 29, encouraged to pursue her dream, Tamiko took a leap of faith and re-enrolled in school, this time with a focus on styling. Upon finishing her classes, she worked for about five years in La Crosse as a hairdresser. Wanting to be closer to the community she calls home, Tamiko eventually ended her time across the river and began operating a small, one-person business just a block away from Grove Street. After about a year, Tamiko then moved her talent to a rented styling space on Old Highway Drive in Caledonia, near the bowling alley.
“I’ve always messed with hair,” said Tamiko. “It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed doing. Making people feel good is a really rewarding thing for me.”
Finally, in December 2021, Elsie Babler approached Hubka-Steele about the building on Grove Street. Though hesitant at first, Tamiko eventually agreed to purchase the space along with Elsie and Lee Babler and is happy to see the success of her sister store, The Crooked Quarter.
“I just think it’s a great addition to the town,” said Tamiko. “It’s fun being in partnership with [Elsie and Lee].”
Though the renovation process for Tamiko’s Salon was extensive, prior to gutting the space, Tamiko opened the building back up for a weekend in January of 2022 as a bar. This was done out of respect for the building’s former owners and a way for Tamiko to pay homage to her bartending roots.
“We had one last hooray for Richard, the old owner, and Myron and Delores. We opened for one weekend as a bar,” said Tamiko.
Renovations took about a year to complete and Tamiko’s Salon officially opened on January 3, 2023. The shop currently employs four hair stylists, including Tamiko herself, as well as a licensed massage therapist and offers a wide variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, artificial nails, haircuts and colors, highlights, massages and styling for special occasions.
“We have a little bit of everything,” said Tamiko.
An assortment of hair products that range in price are also sold at Tamiko’s, in addition to homemade jewelry crafted by area locals. CBD creams to target pain and hemp lotions for moisturizer can also be seen stocked on the shelves.
“A lot of my clients have become family to me,” said Tamiko. “When you can do somebody’s hair and they’re so happy, it’s a good feeling. … It’s good to see people’s faces when they leave; they feel good about themselves.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
