111 East Grove Street is a one stop shop for all your hair care needs.

Previously from Iowa, Tamiko Hubka-Steele moved to Caledonia some 27 years ago, after meeting her late husband who is from Houston County. Though hairstyling was always a passion of Tamiko’s, she lived many lives before becoming a professional hairdresser. After trying out going to college for accounting, Tamiko realized it wasn’t for her and decided to enter the workforce as a factory employee in Spring Grove. She was even known to tend bar at the very place she now owns.

Tamiko's Salon - outside

The Hosch name, Elsie's great, great grandfather, can be seen proudly displayed on the face of Tamiko's Salon.
2023 Tamiko's Salon - Tamiko Hubka-Steele

Tamiko is the proud of owner Tamiko's Salon on Grove Street in Caledonia.
2023 Tamiko's Salon - inside

Tamiko's creates a warm and invited atmosphere for all.
2023 Tamiko's Salon - old sign

Tamiko's offers a wide variety of services, stop in and say hi today.
2023 Tamiko's Salon - manicures & pedicures

Manicures and pedicures are available at Tamiko's Salon, in addition to hair cuts and colors.

