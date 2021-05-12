By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The town is sparkling and the schedule is full, as Spring Grove prepares its Syttende Mai celebration for May 14-16.
After cancelling the 2020 celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, committee president Patrick Longmire said they’re excited to have Syttende Mai return.
“It’s nice when you have a town as nice as Spring Grove,” he said. “We’re able to have a committee with all of the positive energy going into it. Everyone is really excited about it.”
Initially, the committee wasn’t sure if the schedule would be as full as it is, but the only thing missing from the schedule are bouncy houses and kids’ games. Musikk Fest was moved to June 26, in an effort to avoid fighting uneven May weather.
Longmire added coming to the celebration this year lets people “blow off a year and a half of cabin fever.” With three days of fun activities, there’s plenty of chances to dispell cabin fever.
Events will practice social distancing as much as possible and there will be sanitizing stations available. Longmire added, “at the end of the day, it’s up to the event-goer to make the right decisions.”
The fun starts Friday, May 14 with city-wide garage sales (continuing on Saturday) and hiking on the Norwegian Ridge Birding and Nature Trail (open year-round).
Kids from Spring Grove Public Schools will march in a Barnetoget (children’s parade) from the school to Viking Memorial Park and have a program with music, a Maypole dance and a veterans wreath ceremony.
On Friday night, Syttende Mai royalty will be crowned, along with 2020 and 2021 honorees.
The biggest day of the weekend is Saturday, May 15. The day begins with Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast at the Fest Building and the classic car show at Lee Auto Body.
Running with My Gnomies 5K race returns with a 110 registered participants. Before the race, check out the yoga stretching session by Big Raven Yoga, new to Spring Grove.
Giants of the Earth Heritage Center will have several Saturday events including a meet and greet with authors Eric Dregni, Carol Hagen and rosmaling artist Betty Dowe. Dregni will host a half-hour presentation of his book, “For the Love of Cod.”
Check out their informational pop up shop at Norski’s Saloon and find out what the heritage center has in the works for the Historic Ballard House Hotel.
What’s a good book or two without baked goods to go along with it? Traditional Norwegian food will be available, along with special mini-cakes by Newburg Small Batch Bakery and coffee by Heart Rock Coffee.
The Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host their annual quilt show all day at the Spring Grove Public Library.
Kids can have fun at several returning events, including a Nerf war, balloon animals with Balloons by Kevin and Tappy’s Face Painting.
The Nordic Dancers from Decorah will perform in Viking Memorial Park and also dance in the parade, which will take place at noon.
Pork burgers by the Spring Grove Athletic Boosters will be in front of the Corner Store before and after the parade.
Saturday afternoon is filled with more fun, as Ye Olde Opera House performs “The Comedy of Errors in Havana” in Trollskogen Park. There is also another performance on Sunday, at 3 p.m.
Pedal Pull, Soap Box Races and Coulee Region Corn Hole all return after the parade.
Finally, wrap up Saturday with two local bands called “The Look was the S” and “The Smokin’ Briskets.” Longmire is part of the second group. A beer tent will also be available.
On Sunday, May 16, enjoy a meatball dinner carry-out from Trinity Lutheran Church, and then cheer on classmates and friends at the alumni baseball game at Blaine Onsgard Memorial Field.
