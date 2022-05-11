onna and Carl Myhre might have thought there were others who deserved the title of parade marshal more than them, but living here for the last 50 plus years must certainly qualify them for the honor.
Carl was born and raised in Spring Grove, while Donna moved here from Caledonia when they were married.
Carl worked for Four Square Co-Op, and continued to work for them once they became Cenex in 1980. Donna works at Red’s IGA, Wednesdays at the Spring Grove Cinema for the free movie days, and helps out at Ivy Grove Cafe. She has worked in the grocery store business for the last 53 years in Spring Grove.
They have two daughters, Sheila Myhre Nordsving and Dawn Myhre Kraus. They have three grandsons, Lucas, Nathan and Cameron.
“They’re the sunshine of our life,” Donna said. Growing up with sisters and one brother, having grandsons is a blast, she added.
Syttende Mai is one of their favorite Spring Grove activities. Carl enjoys the car show, while Donna likes to hear the laughter among the crowd and see people reconnecting with friends and family.
Carl says he is 100% Norwegian, while Donna knows she is three-fourths German and Danish and one-fourth Norwegian.
Regardless, they enjoy Spring Grove for its small town and its people. Carl likes the fact that Spring Grove is a small community and traffic is kept to a minimum. He enjoys the wildlife, taking wildlife photos and growing flowers.
“It’s quiet. It’s a great place to raise your family,” he said. “We’re close to the outdoors.”
Donna enjoys each of her jobs because she gets to chat with everyone.
The Myhres helped with decorating for Christmas in the Village and have volunteered around town in the past.
They’re looking forward to the honor of Syttende Mai parade marshals this year, after having gotten over the surprise.
“We’re excited now that we got over the surprise,” Donna said. “Everybody make sure you come on over. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.”
