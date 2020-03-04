By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Winged, feathery flying birds of all shapes and colors will be swooping down to Houston this weekend for a fun time at the International Festival of Owls.
The 18th annual event has a full schedule featuring live owl programs, owl hall of fame, owl art, owl activities for kids and many more owl things.
“It’s a hoot,” International Owl Center Executive Director Karla Bloem said about the event. Bloem has been the center’s director for the past five years. “They’re cool animals.”
She added owls are important to the human world because the larger ones are top predators. If they’re doing okay, then the animals below them in the food chain are doing okay too. In general, they’re pretty cool, too.
Bloem said her favorite part of the weekend is inviting World Owl Hall of Fame award winners to the event and getting to rub elbows with top owl people.
“We’re learning from someone who has been out in the field,” she said. “They’ve been doing owl work for the past 60 years and some 50 years. They have massive amounts of experience.”
Several award winners will speak about their owl experiences and what they have learned. To see full biographies of the award winners, please visit https://www.festivalofowls.com/2020.html.
Perhaps the most popular event is the live owl programs scheduled throughout the weekend. The Illinois Raptor Center will be bringing a snowy owl, Eastern Screech, barred, Great Horned, short-eared and barn owls in addition to other species. The barn owl should be allowed to fly around.
Bloem said if people will be attending the live owl program on Friday, they should plan to get there at least 30 minutes in advance, as there is often standing room only. Programs taking place in the gym should not have a problem.
Since the festival’s start 18 years ago by the Houston Nature Center, it has grown in popularity. The locally famous Great-horned Owl, Alice, also helped attract visitors from the region, state and country.
Bloem said with thousands of people coming into the festival every year, it was time to expand to a new center, specfically for owls and learning about them.
The festival had a bigger impact than one would expect, but because of its large following, sister-festivals have popped up in the U.S. and around the world becuase of the original festival held in Houston, Bloem said.
The International Festival of Owls still stands out though because a full weekend is offered, whereas other festivals are only just one day or less.
“It makes us a different level above the others,” she added. “We’ve got the World Owl Hall of Fame. When we present those awards, it kicks us up a huge notch.”
Additionally, the center has reached another record. This year they received nearly 2,500 owl art contest entries from children across the world in 42 countries and 27 states.
Winners will be on display at the Owl Center while other entries will be seen at the high school. Lucky 16 entries from previous years will be installed as banners on light poles around Houston prior to the festival.
For people wanting to avoid the crowds, Bloem suggests going on Friday evening or Sunday. Most of the main activities take place at Houston High School while others are at the International Owl Center.
Admission is $10 per day for adults, $6 per day for kids 4-17 and free for kids 3 and under and members of the owl center. If visitors plan on attending all weekend, Bloem encourages them to become a member.
For more information, visit https://www.festivalofowls.com.
