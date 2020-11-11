Submitted

This student group helped raise money and collected sweatshirts for the food shelf in Caledonia and a homeless shelter in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Pictured in the front row left to right is Lydia Jennings and Rose Buttell. Front row left to right is: Lillian Doyle, Sasha Mclees, Olivia Foster, and Grace Meyer. Not picture is Autumn Meiners.