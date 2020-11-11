By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A season of giving and kindness is in the air and students at Caledonia High School have started early by raising funds and donating items to people in need.
The Interact Rotary service club hosted a drive-thru raffle last week and raised $850. That amount is part of a bigger total – $6,371.64 – that was raised collectively by six other schools who also have Interact Rotary service clubs. Other schools include Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Aquinas, Central and Logan high schools located in the La Crosse, Wisconsin area.
Along with money raised, Caledonia also collected 65 sweatshirts, which will be given to a homeless shelter in La Crosse.
“It is important to help and volunteer for missions like this because at this time of the year, the homeless need people the most,” the group told the Argus. “They appreciate our help and care. It gives them hope.”
This is the first time Caledonia has partnered with the La Crosse area schools for the mission.
The $850 raised by the Caledonia Interact Rotary service club – whose members include Lydia Jennings, Rose Buttell, Autumn Meiners, Lillian Doyle, Sasha Mclees, Olivia Foster and Grace Meyer – will benefit the Semcac Food Shelf in Caledonia.
The group isn’t stopping with just one fundraising effort either. Now they’re collecting hand warmers and gloves, which can be dropped off at the high school or at Families First Counseling, 101 S. Kingston St.
They’re also planning to do a blanket project in the future and plan to prepare and deliver a hot meal to the shelter in La Crosse on Jan. 17. The blanket project requires fabric and handmade blankets to donate.
The group gives a huge thanks to the Caledonia community for all of its support and appreciates any donation.
To learn more about the Interact Rotary service club, check out their website at rotaryifeed.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.