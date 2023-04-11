The Caledonia community will come together for a day of good food and good fun.
Scheduled for April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, the StreetScapes luncheon is an annual event that allows community members to display personal china and design a table set for eight. Table designers are also encouraged to submit a brief write up about their dishes and decor, not only giving the table a story, but also providing some background on the table’s theme.
“Some of the stories of the china are so cool,” said Dianne Schuldt, StreetScapes committee member.
Viewing of the tables starts at 11 a.m., followed by a keynote speaker and then the meal.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, StreetScapes was unable to have its luncheon in the Spring of 2020 and 2021. Making up for the deficit, however, the committee did move the event to the fall in September of 2021.
“It’s a nice lunch, a nice speaker,” said Schuldt. “It’s more a gathering of your friends, your sister, brother, aunt, whoever is at your table. It’s a nice family or friend thing.”
The event features 18 tables total and will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. The cost of admission is $25 per person, with catering by Caledonia local Rose Doering. The menu will consist of: chicken salad, jello salad with cranberries, oranges and pineapple, croissants from Caledonia Bakery and a selection of mini desserts, prepared with love by various committee members.
In previous years girls from Caledonia High School have volunteered to help serve at the luncheon. This year, however, the Rotary Club’s Interact Group has stepped up to the plate and will be taking over the position.
The luncheon began when Laurel Rusert, as a member of Highland Voices, journeyed to Rochester to sing at a church.
“It was a very special time because they had this luncheon going on and, when we went into the basement, they had 30 decorated tables. The tables were all decorated by individual women with all their own dishes and all their own centerpieces,” said Rusert. “Everybody thought it was a good idea, so we just did the first one hoping it would turn out well and it’s turned out well every year.”
StreetScapes leaders clarified that the luncheon is not exclusive. Though the volunteers who decorate the tables are responsible for selling tickets for their table, attendees do not need to be personally invited by a volunteer. Rather, anyone is welcome to reach out to a committee member and express personal interest in attending.
“We want all the seats to be filled,” said Rusert.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
