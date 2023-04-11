The Caledonia community will come together for a day of good food and good fun.

Scheduled for April 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, the StreetScapes luncheon is an annual event that allows community members to display personal china and design a table set for eight. Table designers are also encouraged to submit a brief write up about their dishes and decor, not only giving the table a story, but also providing some background on the table’s theme.

2023 Caledonia StreetScapes committee

Pictured, from left to right. In the back row: Polly Heberlein, Joann Curley and Joyce Meyer. In the front row: Dianne Schuldt, Laurel Rusert, Carolyn Medin, Joan Crawford and Janene Hosch.
2023 Caledonia StreetScapes

The StreetScapes committee is proud to be a part of the Caledonia community.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments