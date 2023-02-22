Begun in 2014, StreetScapes is a joint venture with Caledonia Green on a mission to beautify Caledonia.
Prior to the formation of the StreetScapes Committee, Caledonia Green was responsible for planting flower beds, hanging floral baskets and keeping weeds out of local gardens. In recent years, however, the responsibility became more of a burden, as membership numbers were down, and the committee’s active members were getting older and more fatigued.
“What happened was, Caledonia Green was just dwindling and they weren’t able to do this planting anymore,” said Laurel Rusert, StreetScapes Committee member.
Recognizing this decline in 2014, a gathering of locals was conducted at the Four Seasons Community Center in Caledonia. At this meeting, a signup sheet was passed around, asking anyone with an interest in working collaboratively to continue beautification projects in Caledonia to write down their name. Once all interested parties had made themselves known, the committee was formed and had its first official meeting.
The committee met at Elsie’s downtown, with its first goals to disseminate an informal survey to local businesses asking for opinions on its street environments, as well as come up with a name for the newfound group.
“We had to give ourselves a name and, if we’re trying to beautify Caledonia, then StreetScapes, the scape of the town, was what we wanted to do,” said Rusert. “So, StreetScapes was the name we came up with.”
The desire to operate without utilizing funding from the city was also discussed at StreetScapes’ first committee meeting.
“We really wanted to do this on our own,” said Rusert.
Though StreetScapes was successful for many years in this desire, post-COVID-19 pandemic, the city has helped the committee with funding in a minimal capacity. The city also helps placing decorations, like hanging floral baskets, LED snowflakes and garland on city lamp posts, using city vehicles to reach the high points.
The city, “they’ve really jumped in and helped,” said Dianne Schuldt, StreetScapes Committee member.
StreetScapes has accomplished a lot in its eight years as an organization. In addition to the 22 hanging baskets and plentiful outdoor Christmas decor, the committee is also responsible for projects like Light Up Caledonia, setting up flower barrels around town, placing a bench at the stop lights near Sleepy Hollow, getting new American flags around town, displaying four decorative Christmas trees during the holidays, the murals at 127 E. Main St., and the pocket park with a mural at 128 S. Kingston St. And the list goes on.
“StreetScapes is proud to have made some pretty successful enhancements to Caledonia," said Rusert.
StreetScapes paid special thanks to the Caledonia Chamber of Commerce for providing automatic timers for Light Up Caledonia, as well as all local businesses who participate. The committee is also grateful to the city, as well as Thrivent for the many grants it has awarded the nonprofit.
In the future, StreetScapes hopes to purchase more flags and snowflakes for the town, get a new bench by the stop lights, have more street banners and obtain a new fountain in front of the city auditorium.
StreetScapes runs two major fundraisers during the year: its popular annual luncheon at Immanuel Lutheran Church and a summer cookout, hosted at Quillian's one Friday sometime between May and August.
The annual luncheon, to be hosted on April 22 this year, featuring 18 beautifully decorated tables, designed by community volunteers using their own dish ware and centerpieces. A community speaker is welcomed at the event. The luncheon is catered by Rose Doering and plated by StreetScapes. The Rotary Club’s Interact Group is also involved, as four youth from the organization volunteer their time and help serve at the luncheon.
Anyone interested in attending the luncheon is encouraged to reach out to StreetScapes for tickets. The price is $25 per person, with the volunteer who designed the table being responsible for filling the eight seats at their table. The committee also creates a list of interested individuals as alternates, in case unforeseen circumstances prevent someone from attending. This list is intentionally made to ensure all seats at the luncheon are filled.
StreetScapes has also been awarded funding through grants and is a part of Caledonia Charities, as easy access for those wishing to donate to the cause. If you are interested in volunteering your time, becoming a new member of StreetScapes/Caledonia Green or want to donate, visit caledoniamn.org/community-organizations/street-scapescaledonia-green for more information.
“Every year it gets better and better,” said Rusert.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.