Begun in 2014, StreetScapes is a joint venture with Caledonia Green on a mission to beautify Caledonia.

Prior to the formation of the StreetScapes Committee, Caledonia Green was responsible for planting flower beds, hanging floral baskets and keeping weeds out of local gardens. In recent years, however, the responsibility became more of a burden, as membership numbers were down, and the committee’s active members were getting older and more fatigued.

2023 Caledonia StreetScapes committee

Pictured, from left to right. In the back row: Polly Heberlein, Joann Curley and Joyce Meyer. In the front row: Dianne Schuldt, Laurel Rusert, Carolyn Medin, Joan Crawford and Janene Hosch.
2023 StreetScapes - Dianne Schuldt & Laurel Rusert

Dianne Schuldt and Laurel Rusert.
F-A-L-L
The Streetscapes folks decorated downtown with this celebration of fall colors in 2019.
2023 Caledonia StreetScapes

The StreetScapes committee is proud to be a part of the Caledonia community.

