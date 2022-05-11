By Craig Moorhead
C
ompany representatives have commented on the recent closure of Sterling Pharmacy in Spring Grove, and what that could mean for other locations.
“It’s unfortunate, but what’s hitting us is hitting, basically, every community pharmacy out there right now,” Sterling Pharmacy marketing manager Daniel Hicks told the Argus. “It’s difficult to keep going in rural communities. What we get back for reimbursement has dropped so much that it’s hard if you don’t have huge volumes coming in... We’re going to continue to keep working in Caledonia, and hopefully this transition will help in keeping it there for a long time.”
Hicks reported that the prescriptions of Spring Grove customers were forwarded to the Sterling Pharmacy in Caledonia (615 Esch Drive). “We’ve transferred people over there, and asked people to join us over in the Caledonia area,” he said. “We also will deliver in the Spring Grove area daily, as well.”
Sterling Pharmacy president Sam Ewing added the following:
“Due to declining reimbursement rates and increased pressure from online options, independent community pharmacies across the nation are being forced to make difficult financial decisions. The services we provide at Sterling Pharmacy are essential to the communities we serve. Unfortunately, the need for essential healthcare services in rural areas is not reflected in the way pharmacies are reimbursed.
“In an effort to set a more financially stable path, we’ve made changes at our Harmony, Spring Grove, and Rushford Sterling Pharmacy locations.
“In Harmony, we’ve closed our telepharmacy. Our Harmony patients’ prescriptions have been transferred to Sterling Pharmacy in Rushford, located at 115 West Jessie St. We will continue to serve Harmony and the surrounding area through free daily prescription deliveries.
“Additionally, we’ve closed our doors in Spring Grove and transferred patients to our Caledonia location. We hope that the close proximity of the two locations and our free, same-day prescription delivery option will reduce any inconvenience this change will cause our patients.
“Finally, our Rushford location will remain open, but we have removed our gift and toy merchandise to allow our long-term care pharmacy to share our location on West Jessie St. The change will allow Sterling Long Term Care Pharmacy to expand its operations while providing some financial stability to our community pharmacy.
“We appreciate our patients’ loyalty throughout our communities and hope they understand that we do not take these decisions lightly. As a family-owned, Minnesota-based business, we take pride in providing quality services to our patients. But sadly, we cannot overlook the financial realities every community pharmacy is facing in 2022.
“We encourage everyone to invest in their local businesses by eating, shopping, and staying local.
Both the Caledonia and La Crescent Sterling Drug stores will remain open, Hicks said. Customers at Spring Grove were informed by mail before that store closed, he added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.